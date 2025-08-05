Official, Marc Casadó has already warned Barça after the rumors: 'I'll play in the...'

In recent days, FC Barcelona's current events have been marked by the possible transfer of Marc Casadó.

The youth academy product was one of the standout names of last season after earning Hansi Flick's trust when no one expected it. The German coach gave him the opportunity at a key moment and Marc Casadó replied brilliantly, showing personality, defensive solidity, and leadership in midfield. So much so that he managed to take Frenkie de Jong's starting spot.

However, his rise was suddenly halted. In the final stretch, an untimely injury kept him out of the most decisive matches. This situation, combined with the competition and the club's need to sell, puts Marc Casadó in the shop window.

Everything changes for Marc Casadó

Marc Casadó has shown all his strengths during the team's preseason in Asia, but his future at Barça is not guaranteed. Frenkie de Jong has raised his level and is once again undisputed. In addition, Bernal is emerging strongly from the youth academy, Flick's preferred choice for the pivot position.

This new scenario has relegated Marc Casadó to the background. In a context where Barça needs to generate income, his name has become one of the most prominent. The Catalan club values his transfer at about €30 million.

Selling Marc Casadó would free up space in the squad and salary cap. In the offices at Camp Nou, they consider his departure to be strategic. However, Casadó has the final say and has already made a decision.

Marc Casadó is clear: he won't give up

Marc Casadó has been very clear about his intentions: He doesn't plan to leave FC Barcelona. He has a valid contract and his goal is to fight for a place in the team. He is convinced that he can earn Flick's trust once again.

In the coming weeks, the German coach is scheduled to meet with him. It will be a key meeting to define his immediate future. For now, Marc Casadó keeps his firm stance: he wants to succeed at Barça.

The situation is not simple. The club is looking to make a major sale, and Marc Casadó is one of the most attractive options on the market. However, if the player doesn't accept his departure, no deal will be possible.

Thus, barring a major surprise, Marc Casadó will continue wearing Barça's jersey next season. The young midfielder trusts his abilities and doesn't want to give up on his dream.

In this regard, Hansi Flick will have to manage a puzzle in midfield. With Frenkie de Jong, Bernal, and Marc Casadó, the competition will be at its highest. The course of the season will determine the future of a key position.