This is the exact date of Real Madrid's next signing: Xabi Alonso accepts it

This summer, Real Madrid has been a main player in the market with historic departures and major signings. The most notable has been Xabi Alonso, which has marked a turning point after Carlo Ancelotti's era. Xabi has been welcomed as the best possible signing and is already starting to transform the Merengue project.

With his arrival in Spain's capital as coach of Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso has wanted to send a message: the excitement must be restored and every title must be fought for. However, to achieve this, he will have to build a squad in his own image. So far, Florentino Pérez has fulfilled his wishes, and has already let him know when he will be able to keep signing players.

The first reinforcements for Xabi Alonso have already arrived

This summer, Real Madrid has completed signings as good as Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander‑Arnold, Álvaro Carreras, and Franco Mastantuono. All are additions directly recommended by Xabi Alonso. These players bring youth, talent, and depth to the team.

Huijsen has been presented as the most expensive center-back in the club's history and urgently replaces a defense lacking solidity. Alexander‑Arnold, a right-back, has joined to compete directly with Dani Carvajal.

Carreras and Mastantuono complete the list. The left-back returns home from Benfica and the Argentine attacking midfielder arrives from River Plate. Both join Xabi Alonso's structure, who still wants more.

Xabi Alonso asks for more and Florentino Pérez responds: squad closed

Xabi Alonso has also requested a new midfielder to direct the team's play. This is the piece he considers key for his tactical approach. However, Florentino Pérez has put an end to signings, at least this summer.

The president states that, unless there is a departure, the squad is already closed. There will be no more signings during this summer. Xabi Alonso will have to work with what he has available until further notice.

Definitive date for the next Real Madrid signing

Despite the limit set by Florentino for this summer, the board has already set a key date for a new signing. Specifically, we are talking about the addition of Ibrahima Konaté, who will join Real Madrid in the summer of 2026. The Frenchman will be free after finishing his contract with Liverpool and will sign for the white club.

Therefore, the exact date for Ibrahima Konaté's arrival at Bernabéu will be the summer of 2026. This is a date that Xabi Alonso accepts as part of the plan agreed with Florentino.

With this scenario, Xabi Alonso will have to get immediate results from the current group. The challenge is ambitious, with titles at stake from the very first match. However, for the 26/27 season, Florentino has promised him more signings, starting with Ibrahima Konaté.