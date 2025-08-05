Maximum tension, Deco stands firm: €2M separate Barça from closing a key transfer

Deco has been a key piece in Barça's restructuring. In recent times, he has made strategic decisions that have helped set the club's direction, such as signing Flick or the successful departure of Gündogan. In addition, the presence of academy players like Jofre or Toni Fernández on the preseason tour also shows his influence on almost every front of sports management.

| E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona_es

However, his latest move is creating tension within the club. Managing La Masia's prospects isn't easy, and Deco is facing the challenges that come with running an academy as strong as FC Barcelona's. In fact, in this regard, the Portuguese is waiting to solve one of the most controversial departures in recent times.

Jan Virgili makes Deco work

Jan Virgili, a young 19-year-old winger, is one of La Masia's most outstanding prospects. After shining in Juvenil A, Jan has expressed his desire to play directly under Hansi Flick, something Deco didn't like at all. The sporting director believes that before making the leap, Virgili needs to gain more experience with the reserve team.

This disagreement between the young player and the sporting management has created a complicated situation. While Jan Virgili wants to play at the highest level, Deco insists that he still needs time to mature and improve in a competitive environment. In light of this stance, RCD Mallorca has fully entered the operation.

Deco and RCD Mallorca negotiate Jan Virgili's transfer, but...

RCD Mallorca has shown interest in signing Jan Virgili by offering €2 million ($2.17 million) for 50% of his rights. Although the offer from the Balearic club is tempting, Barça believes that the price is insufficient. Deco has set a price of €4 million ($4.34 million) and has demanded that a future sale clause be included.

Both clubs have already agreed on the general terms of the deal, but the €2 million ($2.17 million) financial gap remains the main obstacle. Deco has made it clear that he won't give in on his conditions and expects RCD Mallorca to adjust their proposal to reach an agreement. If they don't, negotiations will remain stalled and Jan Virgili could end up at Almería, which has also shown interest in recent days.

While negotiations continue, Jan Virgili faces an uncertain future. Although his desire is to join Flick, the conditions imposed by Deco leave him with few options. RCD Mallorca's interest represents an opportunity to continue his development in LaLiga, but the move still depends on the financial agreement between both clubs.