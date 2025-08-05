Neither Dani Ceballos, nor Rodri, nor Vitinha: great news at Madrid, he's the new Kroos

Real Madrid has made it a priority to find a playmaker capable of filling the void left by Kroos in the midfield at Bernabéu. The German midfielder hung up his boots just over a year ago, and his absence has been felt in every match. He not only organized the play, but also set the tempo, providing balance and clarity to every possession.

With surgical precision, Kroos controlled the pace of the match from anywhere on the field. Whether short or long, he rarely made a bad decision. His talent and authority made him a legend at Bernabéu.

However, Real Madrid didn't react as desired after his departure. Florentino Pérez decided not to sign any direct replacement, trusting that Modric, at 39 years old, and Dani Ceballos could take on that role. It was a risky bet that, over time, has proven not to be the most accurate.

Now, with Xabi Alonso in charge, the club is determined to solve that problem. The Basque coach wants to have a midfielder who can take on that role naturally and with personality. For this reason, the club is exploring both the market and internal options.

Dani Ceballos, Rodri and Vitinha, the favorites

Regarding signings, Rodri and Vitinha are the most favored names at all levels. Both fit perfectly into the desired profile and would provide what the team needs. The problem is their prices, which are unaffordable at the moment.

Meanwhile, internally, the figure of Dani Ceballos has gained strength as a possible heir to Kroos. The Utrera native understands the game and has quality, but he still doesn't offer guarantees in the most demanding matches. His ups and downs prevent him from establishing himself as a regular starter.

Just when everything seemed stuck, an unexpected name has emerged. Xabi Alonso has surprised everyone by pulling an ace out of his sleeve during preseason training. It's Thiago Pitarch, a 17-year-old who has captivated the coaching staff.

Thiago Pitarch, the new Kroos

Thiago Pitarch plays as a pivot and stands out for his tactical intelligence. He has great ability to distribute the play and keep calm under pressure. His vision and passing accuracy inevitably recall Toni Kroos.

He not only knows how to organize, but he's also able to break lines with a simple touch. In tight spaces, he moves with ease and never hides. Thiago Pitarch is the typical pivot who gives the team balance and makes those around him better.

For now, Thiago Pitarchhas already been drafted by Xabi Alonso to train with the first team. That early trust says a lot about what the coach expects from him in the medium term. It remains to be seen whether he'll get minutes this season or if his breakthrough still needs a bit more time.

But one thing is clear: Real Madrid has found a diamond in the rough at home. Thiago Pitarch is already considered the new Kroos at Valdebebas. Everything suggests that his story with the first team has only just begun.