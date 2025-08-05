They announce another destination for Vinícius Júnior, it's not Arabia: 'Huge offer, $200M'

The contract renewal of Vinícius Júnior, whose contract ends in 2027, has been on hold for several weeks, right when Real Madrid's number 7 presented his financial demands to Florentino Pérez. It seemed that the parties would reach an agreement before the Club World Cup. However, everything has changed now, since Vini wants to earn the same as Mbappé, and that's not possible.

Florentino Pérez believes that, after his poor season, Vinícius Júnior is not in a position to demand anything and has abruptly stopped his contract renewal. Following this, rumors of a transfer to Saudi Arabia have dominated all the headlines. His contract renewal remains stalled, and the country where talents like Cristiano Ronaldo or Sadio Mané play wants to keep expanding its roster of stars.

| Europa Press

But Vinícius Júnior is not only being tempted by Saudi Arabia. If he ends up leaving Real Madrid, the Brazilian star already knows that there is a major European club ready to offer €200 million ($200 million) for his transfer.

Vinícius Júnior's contract renewal is far from complete: doubts are growing

Vinícius's contract renewal remains one of the hottest issues for this Real Madrid. Negotiations to extend his contract are not progressing due to the high financial demands he has made. The Carioca is reportedly demanding the same salary as Mbappé for the next five years, which Florentino Pérez doesn't want to accept.

At the white club, they are starting to get tired of his attitude and the possibility of transferring him is not ruled out if negotiations do not move forward. Florentino values Vinícius Júnior highly, but the amounts he is demanding are considered a clear exaggeration. Therefore, before allowing him to leave for free in 2027, Real Madrid would force his sale, and there is no shortage of offers.

Manchester United take advantage: €200 million ($200 million) for Vinícius Júnior

Manchester United are ready to launch a historic offensive for the Madrid forward. The "Red Devils" are preparing a mega offer of €200 million ($200 million) to convince Real Madrid and secure the services of Vinícius Júnior. The white club is not willing to give in to Vini's demands, while United are ready to take advantage of this tense situation.

At Manchester United, they believe that Vini could be the flagship signing of a new ambitious project to return the team to the top. The market has undoubtedly taken a completely unexpected turn, and all parties will need to be watched closely for their reactions. For now, neither Real Madrid nor Vinícius Júnior's camp have commented on the English offer.