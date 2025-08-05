He's sorry, but Lamine Yamal shows no mercy: 'You can't play for Barça anymore'

Lamine Yamal is already the big star at Barça and, beyond shining on the field, the young 18-year-old Spaniard also makes decisions off the field. A star who regrets not having signed for Barça has reached out to Lamine Yamal to ask about his situation, but the response was firm. Lamine Yamal, mercilessly, was more than clear: he can't play at Barça anymore, especially because the "10" and many other FC Barcelona teammates feel disappointed.

The transfer market is on fire and, at the same time, the vast majority of major clubs have already started their preseason. Barça have done so with their own tour abroad, this time in Asia, where they've won by a landslide, showing a consistent and highly promising image. However, not all Spanish teams are performing in this preseason: there's one that boasted about their sports project and, for now, have only racked up defeats at the start.

Regretting turning down Barça for the second time, Nico Williams has reportedly reached out to Lamine Yamal, who remains very angry with the Spanish international from Athletic Club. In fact, Lamine Yamal didn't invite Nico Williams to his birthday party, since the Barça star feels betrayed by the left-footed winger from Navarre, who has recently renewed his contract. Even though Williams has renewed with Athletic until 2035, in recent hours he has contacted Lamine Yamal, but the latter has shut the door on him.

He regrets it, but Lamine Yamal shows no mercy: "You can't play at Barça anymore"

Nico Williams, left winger for Athletic Club, has been one of the main protagonists of the summer transfer market in terms of Barça, but his signing hasn't materialized. Now, Nico Williams, who turned down Barça's offer, has reportedly called the club to confirm that, once the current preseason ends, he does want to be a culer. Barça's response, led by Lamine Yamal, was very forceful: the doors are closed, since the club feels disappointed and will never again fight for his arrival at Barça.

Athletic Club's preseason has been disappointing: Nico Williams's team hasn't recorded a single victory and, in the last 24 hours, have suffered two heavy defeats at Anfield. Alavés, PSV, Racing de Santander, and Liverpool: all of them have beaten Athletic Club of a Nico Williams who regrets not having signed for Lamine Yamal's Barça.

Meanwhile, Barça are charging ahead toward the start of Spanish LaLiga: this Sunday, the last friendly match for the Gamper, which will be played against Como at the Johan Cruyff. Lamine Yamal will be one of the main figures in this Barça showcase before the culer fans: the "10" of FC Barcelona arrives after rejecting Nico Williams's call.