Queen Camilla is Targeted Due to What Prince Harry Says About Her: No Longer a Secret

Camilla Parker's role within the British royal family has been marked by controversy from the start. Over the years, the current queen consort has had to overcome a series of obstacles.

Her relationship with King Charles III, initially rejected by many, left an indelible mark on public perception. Especially due to the constant comparisons with late Diana, Princess of Wales.

| Europa Press

Camila Parker is under Scrutiny

Camila has had to strive enormously to be accepted, facing a shadow that was always present: Diana, the "people's princess." While Camila tried to forge her path, Diana's memory remained a constant reference.

Such a fact became even more relevant with the birth of Lilibet Diana of Sussex, the daughter of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The girl's name, an explicit tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and Diana, was not well received by Camila.

| Europa Press

Lilibet's christening in Los Angeles became the turning point of this complicated family relationship. Despite the Sussexes' closeness to the royal family, the absence of the most important members of the royalty was a clear message.

Camila, along with King Charles III and the rest of the family, chose not to participate in this event. This made their disagreement clear as to how the Sussexes wanted to lead their family life, as pointed out by En Blau.

The decision not to attend this christening was much more than a simple lack of presence. It was a strategic move aimed at isolating Lilibet and downplaying her name within the royal circle.

| Europa Press

Prince Harry Confirms Rumors About Camilla Parker

In his book Spare, Prince Harry doesn't hesitate to describe Camilla as the villain in his account of family conflicts. According to the Duke of Sussex, his stepmother has used her influence to maintain a favorable public image.

Harry is not the only one who sees Camilla as a manipulative figure within the royal framework. Her actions during Lilibet's christening seem to confirm her role as the strategist behind the attempts to maintain her relevance in the family.

Camila's relationship with the Sussexes, and especially with Meghan and Harry's children, remains a delicate topic within the British royal family. With Diana's shadow always present, it seems the queen consort continues to fight to secure her place in royal history.