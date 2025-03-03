Marta Vaquerizo, Mario Vaquerizo's Sister, Tells All: 'our Plan Was...'

Tonight, Marta Vaquerizo and the rest of the members of Nancys Rubias will visit the set of El Hormiguero to talk about their new musical projects. However, just a few days ago, Mario Vaquerizo's sister broke her silence through social media: "Our plan was the one we love so much".

Despite the steps the vocalist is taking in his recovery and the good artistic moment the group is experiencing, Marta couldn't be more upset. All this after losing the opportunity to see one of her favorite bands live.

| Europa Press

Last Saturday, March 1, Marta Vaquerizo took to her Instagram profile with a new and revealing post. In it, Mario Vaquerizo's sister shared an image of her and her partner with very serious faces.

However, what caught her followers' attention the most was the message she wrote alongside that snapshot. As she herself stated, "yesterday[Friday]we should have landed in Munich".

| Instagram, @martavaquerizojewelry

"Our plan was the one we love so much... Enjoy the city, go to the Kvelertak concert, get lost in the Daglfing market, and have some mai tais at Trader Vic's. Not forgetting to take a stroll through its museums and revisit my admired Von Stuck again".

Marta Vaquerizo Reveals the Latest Thing That Happened to Her on Social Media: "Our Joy in a Well"

Despite the excitement Marta Vaquerizo had about enjoying this trip with her partner, it ultimately wasn't possible. Meanwhile, according to Mario Vaquerizo's sister, it was due to the latest strike that took place at Munich airport over the weekend.

| Europa Press

"But as they say: 'Our joy in a well'. We had to stay in Madrid due to the strike at the Bavarian capital's airport. So here we are, in this situation, with these faces that say it all," the artist concluded.

As expected, Marta Vaquerizo's latest post did not go unnoticed among her followers. So much so that many of them didn't want to miss the opportunity to send her all their support.

"There will be another time! In bad times, good faces," one of her followers assured her. "There will be another opportunity, you're young," another Instagram user wrote, in an attempt to encourage the couple.

Even Mario Vaquerizo himself broke his silence to react to his sister Marta Vaquerizo's latest words. However, unlike the rest of the netizens, the artist only shared three red hearts.