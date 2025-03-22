Isak Andic's Inheritance, Founder of Mango: A Mansion in Gerard Piqué's Neighborhood

The Spanish business world suffered a great loss in December 2024 with the passing of Isak Andic, the founder of Mango. Andic left behind not only a successful career but also a personal life that, until his departure, had remained in the shadows.

Over the years, Isak Andic managed to stay relatively out of the media spotlight. However, after his passing, his private life has gained new relevance. In particular, his luxurious property in Esplugues de Llobregat has drawn attention.

It has been confirmed that it is located in one of the most exclusive areas of Catalonia, where Gerard Piqué also resides. This detail has caused speculation and sparked interest in the surprising coincidences between these two public figures.

Isak Andic's Mansion Located in the Same Neighborhood as Gerard Piqué

Andic's mansion, located in one of the most exclusive areas of Catalonia, has been one of the most notable assets of the businessman. This property, which is undoubtedly a symbol of top-level and privacy, has drawn attention for its impressive size and design.

With an area of 17,222 sq. ft. (1,600 square meters) spread over three floors and an extensive garden surrounding the mansion, Andic's property is a clear example of the success achieved. Renovated in 2014, the mansion features a modern and a minimalist design.

Additionally, it has a pool that has become one of the most prominent features of the home. What perhaps few knew until now is that this luxurious enclave is located in the same area as Gerard Piqué's house.

Isak Andic Lived in One of the Most Exclusive Areas of Catalonia

Isak Andic's mansion in Esplugues de Llobregat, one of the most exclusive areas of Catalonia, adds to the businessman's legacy. The truth is that both Isak Andic and his family have always maintained a low profile despite their success.

His residence, located in a privileged enclave, shares a neighborhood with other renowned personalities like Gerard Piqué. Although there is no connection between them, the coincidence of residing in the same place reflects the select nature of this sector of the city.