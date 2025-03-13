Pope Francis's Emotional Words That Now Make a Lot of Sense: 'I Ask That...'

Some phrases remain etched in time and, when least expected, regain strength. Twelve years ago, a simple and profound message from Pope Francis marked the beginning of an important stage in the Church. Today, amid uncertainty, those words resonate with an even more special meaning.

Pope Francis is going through difficult days due to his health condition. His hospitalization has sparked concern worldwide. However, the affection of the faithful and his own teachings of faith and hope continue to join him at this crucial moment.

These Emotional Words from Pope Francis Are More Meaningful Than Ever

On March 13, 2013, Pope Francis delivered a message to the faithful that is still remembered today. On that occasion, he expressed: “I ask you to pray that the Lord blesses me; the prayer of the people, asking for the Blessing for their Bishop.” Since that day, his call to prayer has been a constant in his pontificate.

Today, as it marks 12 years since he arrived at the Vatican, these words take on special significance. His delicate health condition has led thousands of people to recall that request and unite in prayer for him. As he himself said that day: “Please, do not stop praying for me,” a plea that now seems more relevant than ever.

Throughout these years, Pope Francis has maintained his close and humble style. His pontificate has been marked by calls for unity and compassion. He has always insisted on the importance of prayer and mutual support, something that today seems more significant than ever.

His Health Condition and the Hope of the Faithful

Since February 14, Pope Francis has been hospitalized at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome. His admission was due to bronchitis that later developed into bilateral pneumonia. During his hospitalization, he has faced several respiratory crises, which has caused concern.

The latest medical reports indicate that his condition is stable within the complexity of the situation. Although he has shown improvements, he still needs constant oxygen. Despite the difficulties, he has remained active within his possibilities, participating in spiritual exercises and maintaining contact with his team.

Today, the Vatican has confirmed that the Pope has had a peaceful night. The news has brought relief to the Catholic community, which remains alert to his progress. Although it is still unknown if he will be able to participate in the Holy Week celebrations, his strength continues to be an example for many.

The request he made twelve years ago remains valid. Many faithful continue to pray for him, remembering his words and his message of faith. At this time, his legacy and teaching continue to be a source of inspiration for those who follow him.