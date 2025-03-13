Emotion at Zarzuela: This is What They Shout at King Felipe When He Goes Out

Zarzuela has been surprised by the reaction that King Felipe has provoked among the citizens of Valencia. The current head of state has returned to the capital of Turia just as it prepares for the celebration of the Fallas. As he passed, the streets were flooded with shouts of "handsome" and "thank you," in a festive atmosphere very different from that experienced after DANA.

During the tour, Felipe, joined by Letizia, received both greetings, compliments, and expressions of gratitude. The Valencian people do not forget his involvement after the storm on October 29, although during his first visit after the flood, they were vilified. Now the sentiment is different, and from Zarzuela, they celebrate these displays of affection for the institution.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

King Felipe Received with Cheering after Leaving Zarzuela

King Felipe left the Zarzuela facilities to travel to Valencia joined by Letizia. Two days before the official start of the Fallas 2025, the capital of Turia is ready for its big festival. However, despite the festive atmosphere, the presence of the kings was not related to the Fallas.

Rather, it was to closely see how the rehabilitation work is progressing after the DANA. On his tour, King Felipe was greeted with shouts of "handsome" and "thank you" by the Valencian people who crowded the streets. Many citizens wanted to welcome the kings back to Valencia, most of them being young people.

Approaching noon, King Felipe and Letizia arrived at the Business Confederation of the Valencian Community. There, they met with several organizations in charge of reconstruction work in the areas affected by the storm. Despite Valencia being fully immersed in its big festival, the kings did not neglect their obligations to the Valencian people.

They focused on learning on the ground how the rehabilitation and management are progressing after the flood. In light of this involvement, the Valencians shouted "thank you, thank you" to King Felipe while he replied with a big smile.

Zarzuela Achieves Change Thanks to King Felipe

Despite the protest shouts during his first trip to Paiporta after the flood, King Felipe continues enjoying a good image. His actions with those affected were exemplary as he stopped to address their concerns and show them his closeness and understanding. This changed the opinion of many, now being received with cheers and applause.

Zarzuela has achieved the great change it needed after the scandals of the emeritus king. Juan Carlos left for Abu Dhabi, leaving a negative imprint of the Crown on most Spaniards. Felipe, along with Letizia, have worked to clean up that turbulent past and adapt their reign to the new times.

| Europa Press

This involves having a closer relationship with the people and empathizing with their pain in tragedies. The change in trend is more than visible in this latest visit to Valencia. After getting out of the official car and heading toward the doors of the Business Confederation, Letizia stopped Felipe.

She said a few words to him, which immediately caused the king to personally address the people who were receiving them. "Long live," the attendees begin to shout, thanking the gesture of King Felipe and Doña Letizia, who agree to take photos and shake hands. Indeed, the figure of the king remains essential for many people who see in him a reference of national unity.

Public visits like the one in Valencia play an important role in improving the image of the monarchy. These interactions with citizens allow Felipe to get closer to the people and better understand their concerns. Hence, he is received with compliments and expressions of gratitude.