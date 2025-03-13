The Danish Royal House Confirms the Worst Rumors About Mary of Denmark: 'She Can't...'

Queen Mary of Denmark had to cancel, at the last minute, her commitment with the Danish Heart Association. It was an event of special significance for her due to her personal connection with the organization.

The monarch, born in Australia, lost her mother, Henrietta Donaldson, when she was only 25 years old, to a heart disease. This painful event has deeply affected Mary, who has been very committed to causes related to cardiovascular health.

This past Wednesday's event had a great emotional weight for the queen, as it was the annual awards ceremony of the association in COPEnhagen. An event that she herself had attended in previous years with great dedication.

The fact that she was forced to cancel her presence has caused sorrow in the circles close to the Danish Royal House. According to the official statement issued by the institution, Mary could not fulfill this commitment due to a health issue.

"Her Majesty the Queen, like many others at this time, has fallen ill and, therefore, unfortunately can't attend the Danish Heart Association's awards ceremony." However, the exact causes of the illness were not detailed.

Mary of Denmark Is Very Committed to Social Causes

Mary's commitment to the cause is well known, and her absence at this event highlights the importance she places on health. However, her illness seems to be temporary, as she is scheduled to have another commitment this Friday.

This way, she will attend the inauguration of the National Center for Knowledge on Early Intervention and Family Research at the University of COPEnhagen. It is an event organized by the foundation that bears her name.

Despite her illness, the queen is expected to fulfill this appointment. Additionally, Mary's agenda includes an important event at the end of March: a state visit to France. There, King Frederick X and his wife will be received by President Macron.

Despite the setbacks that Mary's health has caused, her commitment to the causes closest to her remains intact. The monarch, who carries the memory of her mother with her every step, continues to demonstrate her dedication to the royal family.