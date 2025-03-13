They Confirm the News About Julio Iglesias and His Son, Enrique Iglesias: 'It Has to Be Horrible'

Since Julio Iglesias decided to move to California, the life of the legendary singer has become quite a mystery. However, this hasn't prevented the confirmation of the situation between Julio and his son, Enrique Iglesias: he felt betrayed by him. Just at the moment when Enrique released his first album and rose to fame as a singer, Julio was devastated, as recounted in his latest biography.

"It must be horrible to accept that, for younger generations, Iglesias is his son Enrique," explains the author Ignacio Peyró. Julio felt Enrique's emergence on the stage as an intrusion and believed that his surname and career were overshadowed. Hence the reason that distanced father and son.

| Europa Press

The Rumor About Julio Iglesias and Enrique Iglesias Is Confirmed

The relationship between Julio Iglesias and Enrique Iglesias has been a subject of debate and speculation over the years. There has always been talk about the evident distance between the two singers due to Enrique's musical success.

Now, thanks to Ignacio Peyró, author of the unauthorized biography of the veteran singer, the situation between Julio and Enrique has been confirmed: he felt betrayed. The story begins with the growing competition between father and son in the music world. Enrique, who had forged his own path, began to stand out with his unique style and charisma.

Which made Julio feel that his career and surname were in jeopardy. "It must be horrible to accept that, for younger generations, Iglesias is his son Enrique," Peyró says. According to the writer, Julio felt disappointed to see how Enrique put the Iglesias surname at the top without him leading it.

The betrayal was not only emotional but also professional. Enrique didn't follow his father's musical legacy but cultivated his own style that distanced itself from Julio's repertoire. The disagreement over the management of his career was one of the key points that cooled the relationship between the two.

Therefore, the author maintains that "we will never see Julio and Enrique singing together." For they represent completely different generations.

This Is Currently the Relationship Between Enrique Iglesias and Julio Iglesias

There are clear differences between Julio and Enrique Iglesias besides their obviously opposing musical styles. In Julio's case, he has been active until relatively recently, performing on stage in 2019. More than five decades dedicated to music have elevated him as one of the most relevant Spanish artists.

Enrique, meanwhile, announced his retirement in 2023, after 30 years of success. As he stated, he rules out releasing new albums, although he continues composing, but in a different way. In his case, his musical career has been shorter than Julio's, and he has opted for a much more peaceful and family-oriented life.

This has helped improve his relationship with his father significantly. Although tensions haven't completely dissipated, both have occasionally expressed that they have reconciled and that the relationship has evolved. Julio has stated that he better understands the path Enrique has taken, and Enrique, meanwhile, has shown respect and admiration for his father.

For years, father and son didn't speak, leading to a deep emotional separation. It is said that they went ten years without communicating, which intensified the tension between them. As time passed, they reflected on their situation, and the music that once distanced them transformed into a bridge toward reconciliation.

Enrique has expressed his admiration for his father's talent and acknowledged his influence on his career. Meanwhile, Julio has shown pride in his son's achievements, which has helped to soften the rough edges of the past.