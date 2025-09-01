Barça considers the summer transfer market closed, but the club led by Joan Laporta states that there will be an unexpected loss: neither Chelsea nor Newcastle, there's another team. In recent days, Chelsea and Newcastle have bid heavily and strongly for Fermín, the Andalusian midfielder from Barça, but the truth is that both clubs consider the market closed. Neither Chelsea nor Newcastle: the great gem that Barça was monitoring has chosen another team that, in this case, plays in LaLiga, presided over by Tebas.

LaLiga is suffering many losses and is finding it difficult to retain talent against the giants of the Premier League like Chelsea or Newcastle. Despite the pressure, Barça knows that they won't be able to sign one of the great prospects of Spanish LaLiga, who will leave Villarreal to play on loan at another team. What's interesting is that, besides Barça, Chelsea and Newcastle also wanted the great gem of LaLiga, but she has chosen to play on loan at another LaLiga team.

Barça, beyond wanting to keep Fermín, a player from Huelva trained at La Masia, wanted to try to sign Etta Eyong, Cameroonian striker from Villarreal valued at €10 million. Etta Eyong had also received offers from Chelsea and Newcastle, but both have been declined by Villarreal, who wants to keep control over the Cameroonian striker.

What's interesting is that Barça wanted to pay the striker's release clause, set at €5M, but the striker wants to remain a groguet and will wait to go on loan to another team. Eyong won't choose either Chelsea or Newcastle: he wants to keep playing in LaLiga and, if possible, live in the Valencian Community, where his new Spanish team would be located.

Barça wanted to pay the €5 million release clause for Etta Eyong to secure his services and loan him to a Primera club, preferably Real Sociedad. That was Barça's idea, once again competing with giants like Chelsea or Newcastle. However, easier said than done: Eyong will remain a Villarreal player and will play on loan at another LaLiga team, which guarantees him a starting spot and playing time.

Eyong prioritizes staying close to his loved ones, which is why he has agreed to stay at Villarreal, the club that gave him the great opportunity to play at the top level. Eyong, however, will go on loan to play for Levante, a club that guarantees he will stay close to home, get playing time, and remain very important now in Primera.

