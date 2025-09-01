Bombshell in the transfer market! Rodrygo confirms the rumors: 'I'm going to play at...'

The transfer market comes to an end today and tension is at its highest in all major European clubs. The window is scheduled to close tonight, and last-minute moves could still completely change the course of the season. In this regard, the main name in recent weeks at Real Madrid has been Rodrygo.

Rodrygo's situation at Bernabéu is not easy

The Brazilian forward is not going through his best moment. His performance last season was far below what was desired for a player of his quality. That has led Real Madrid to put him on the transfer list.

Los Blancos have a dream attack, featuring players like Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé, or Brahim Díaz. With so many options, Florentino Pérez has seen Rodrygo as a possible multi-million sale. His departure would improve the club's finances and open the door to new strategic signings.

Xabi Alonso did not help reinforce his prominence either. During the Club World Cup, he barely counted on the Brazilian and his participation was mostly symbolic. That detail, along with interest from clubs like Manchester City or Tottenham, further increased rumors of a possible exit.

The final decision

Everything seemed to indicate that Rodrygo's time at Santiago Bernabéu was coming to an end. His continuity was hanging in the air and the pressure from the market was mounting. However, reality has taken an unexpected turn in recent hours.

The player himself has been in charge of confirming what his immediate future will be. Rodrygo has made it clear that he will stay at Real Madrid no matter what happens on this last day of the window. The forward wants to fight for a spot and show that he can still be important for the team.

Florentino Pérez also doesn't have room to react. With so little time before the transfer window closes, it would be impossible to look for a reliable replacement. That circumstance has ultimately secured the Brazilian's continuity in Los Blancos.

Rodrygo, moreover, is not enthusiastic about the idea of leaving Bernabéu. He has always expressed his excitement about succeeding in white and believes he still has much to offer. That commitment has been key to settling the doubts.

Thus, despite Premier League interest, Rodrygo's future will remain tied to Real Madrid. The Brazilian will wear number 11 for another season and will have to make the most of every opportunity Xabi Alonso gives him. The fans hope he will shine again and that this decision will mark the beginning of his resurgence at Chamartín.