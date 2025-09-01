Barça has started the season with doubts, and these have not only arisen as a result of the team's results. Barça, beyond struggling against Levante and dropping two points against Rayo Vallecano, is beginning to feel that the "feeling" inside the locker room is not the same. "Raphinha doesn't get along with Lamine Yamal," sources from Barça revealed, who confirm that a star who was close to the culer club will end up signing for Bayer Leverkusen from Germany.

Barça feels that egos are taking over the locker room, and Hansi Flick points this out, who made a very forceful remark after the (1-1) draw against Rayo Vallecano. To encourage competition, Laporta and Deco wanted to bring in a new winger to put pressure on Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, since both have become complacent, but in the end, it will not happen. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha have not started the season in the best way, and Barça is concerned, especially because a star is leaving for Bayer Leverkusen.

| Europa Press

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha come out victorious after the transfer window closes: only one real competitor has arrived, which is Marcus Rashford. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha also know that Roony Bardghji has arrived, who has already been registered with the culer reserve team, but the Swede will not have too many important minutes. The Spaniard and the Brazilian celebrate that a star wanted by Barça has signed for Bayer Leverkusen: both are very likely to remain untouchable for Hansi Flick.

Confirmed, sold to Bayer Leverkusen: Lamine Yamal says goodbye, Raphinha has won

With just a few hours left before the transfer window closes, Barça already considers the squad closed, waiting for Fermín López to secure his continuity at the club. What is clear is that Barça will not sign anyone else, which Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, Barça's starting forwards, have celebrated in a big way at Can Barça. Raphinha and Lamine Yamal are two of Barça's great offensive leaders, but the truth is that they are not at their best at the start of this season: they failed in Vallecas.

Although it is true that Barça have collected 7 out of a possible 9 points, Joan Laporta is worried about the lack of competition among the culer forwards. Marcus Rashford has been signed, but the Englishman is not well adapted to Flick's system and, for now, is a clear substitute within FC Barcelona's structure. Joan Laporta wanted to sign a world star, but, tired of waiting, she has ended up signing for Bayer Leverkusen, who this very Monday have said goodbye to Erik ten Hag.

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha celebrate the departure from Barça of a star: "Flick is very worried and doesn't rule out..."

After the one-all draw in Vallecas, Barça hoped to make a statement, but Joan Laporta already considers the summer transfer window closed. The only offensive signing has been Rashford, who has started off weak. Raphinha and Lamine Yamal celebrate the departure from Barça of a star who, now officially, has become a new player for Bayer Leverkusen, former team of Xabi Alonso.

It is no secret, but Barça have let Eliesse Ben Seghir, a 20-year-old forward and Morocco international, slip away. Ben Seghir, with a past at Monaco, was one of Deco's main targets for Barça, but the truth is that Bayer Leverkusen have secured his signing.

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha can breathe easy: for now there will be no more competition, since Ben Seghir says goodbye to Barça to go to Bayer Leverkusen, signing now fully completed.