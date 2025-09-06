Millions pour in for Barça: Jules Koundé asks for Leipzig deal to be made official

We've barely had time to rest after a truly eventful transfer market across the Old Continent. On Monday, September 1, we closed the transfer window with a Deadline Day that brought us many surprises. However, even though a storm seemed to be brewing, the sea looked calm at Barça.

As always, balancing Financial Fair Play was a priority for the Catalan club. The issue with player registrations has once again taken center stage. Even above any market movement. Barça had to bring in money or, alternatively, free up wage bill by any means necessary.

| FCB

The departure of Iñigo Martínez, along with other players, and Ter Stegen's injury have helped president Joan Laporta fulfill his mission. Even so, having made a major sale and pocketed several tens of millions would have certainly been beneficial for Barça's coffers. But in the end, Fermín, the main candidate to leave the Catalan capital, rejected Chelsea's offer and will remain a Barça player.

That's why, although with less urgency, Laporta is still looking for other ways to bring in money. One of them has appeared as if by magic, flying directly from Tieflandsbucht, "northern lowlands of Germany" for friends. Leipzig has shown interest in a player over whom Barça still holds 50% of the rights, even though he no longer wears the blue and garnet jersey.

Óscar Mingueza, one of Barça's subsidies

Red Bull's star team has Óscar Mingueza, currently a Celta de Vigo player, on their list of desired signings, according to Fichajes.net. The Santa Perpètua de Mogoda native has been liked by the sporting management of the Bundesliga team for years. It seems that now Leipzig has stepped up their efforts.

Barça, completely uninvolved in the negotiation, will receive 50% of whatever the German club pays the Galicians. In a delicate situation like Barça's, any injection is more than welcome, no matter how large it is. However, one small factor must be considered: Óscar Mingueza's contract ends this season.

This opens up several possible paths. The one that interests Barça the most is for Leipzig to want to get ahead of everyone and not wait until summer to get him for free. Óscar Mingueza for free is a real treat for any team in the next summer window. For this reason, the Germans could pay a small amount for his transfer in January.

This would also be great news for Jules Koundé. Some rumors place the Catalan at Barça next season; that would be a major threat to the Frenchman's starting spot. He already has enough competition with Eric García.

The truth is that the same operation they carried out when they let Óscar Mingueza leave for Celta is something Barça does with many other players. They let them go for very low prices, sometimes even for free, and keep a percentage of a future sale.