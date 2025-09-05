Official, from starter at Barça to PSG star, leaves Joan García hanging for €4M

Joan García, starting goalkeeper for Barça, has started the season at full speed, but he already knows that he will be left without one of his closest friends in the culer club's locker room. From being a starter at Barça to signing for PSG to become the star: one of the goalkeeper's main partners Joan García will leave Barça at the end of the season. Everything is confirmed: Barça hasn't made him any offer and, therefore, he is free to finalize his contract with Luis Enrique's PSG, which will make him a star.

He doesn't have an offer from Barça, so Andreas Christensen will leave Barça to sign for PSG, the French club that is offering him a contract for the next 3 years. Joan García will be left without one of his best partners in defense: it is practically finalized, pending whether Barça can make him an offer in the coming months.