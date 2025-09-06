Marc Casadó causes an earthquake with his decision, he has already told Hansi Flick

Marc Casadó's name has been one of the most talked about during this last transfer window due to a possible departure from the club. Casadó was coming off a great season, especially in the first part of the championship. He became a regular starter for Flick alongside the Canary Islander Pedri, forming a great partnership in midfield.

Casadó became the team's engine, becoming the footballer who recovered the most balls throughout the season. His outstanding performances, covering a lot of ground, freed up Pedri in the build-up play and made the Canary Islander better. The academy graduate, who had had little presence under Xavi Hernández, became the big sensation under Hansi Flick.

With the plague of injuries in midfield, Hansi Flick put his trust in the player from Sant Pere de Vilamajor and his bet paid off. Marc Casadó quickly showed that he had enough quality to be in the starting eleven, convincing the German coach. Flick kept him as a starter throughout the first part of the championship until Frenkie de Jong joined the group and gradually started to come in.

Marc Casadó's loss of prominence

Starting in January, the Dutch international from Barça began to play regularly, relegating Casadó to the bench. Hansi Flick then fully trusted Frenkie de Jong, who began to regain his confidence and deliver great performances. The Dutchman started to show his best version, after being halfway out of the club, he became a key figure for Flick.

| Europa Press, Canva

Casadó started to play fewer minutes but continued to have an important role in the team until his untimely injury in the final stretch of the campaign. His injury caused him to definitively lose the battle against "21", at the start of this campaign, he will have to fight hard to regain his prominence in the team. The competition with Frenkie de Jong will also be joined by Marc Bernal, who is now fully recovered from his serious injury.

Marc Casadó's future at Barça

Casadó's desire remains intact and he is looking to establish himself in the first team, knowing that the season is long and he will have his opportunities. Only if he finds himself with very few minutes in January would he look for a way out of the club. He is young, with great potential, and knows that he has to play regularly to keep progressing.

Atlético de Madrid is closely monitoring his situation and other Premier League teams like Arsenal or Chelsea are also interested. Casadó doesn't want to think about it and is focused on giving his best in every training session. He was trained at La Masia and his dream is to succeed at Barça. We will see what happens in these months of competition, which will most likely determine his immediate future starting next January.