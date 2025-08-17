Bombshell! Official UEFA announcement to Joan Laporta: 'The Champions League at Camp Nou...'

Camp Nou has been undergoing a historic transformation for several years. Joan Laporta ordered large-scale construction work with the goal of building a modern stadium on par with the best in the world. FC Barcelona's president is aware that this infrastructure will be key to strengthening the club's economy in the future.

The magnitude of the project means that every day of delay results in a significant cost. That's why Joan Laporta has expressed his desire to return to Camp Nou as soon as possible on several occasions. He first announced it would be at the end of 2024, then in mid-2025, and later stated that the Joan Gamper Trophy would mark the reopening.

| @scapde_45

In the end, none of those deadlines have been met. The situation has become even more complex after the latest statement Joan Laporta has received from UEFA. The European body has informed him that the new Camp Nou doesn't meet the minimum requirements to host a Champions League match.

Official announcement from UEFA to Joan Laporta: Camp Nou isn't ready for the Champions League for 3 reasons

UEFA's decision is based on several points that the club won't be able to solve before August 21. That date is key because the stadiums for the group stage of the competition will be decided then. Time is working against Joan Laporta, as the requirements are clear and difficult to solve.

The organization requires that the presidential box be fully covered. It also requires that all VIP areas have protection against inclement weather. In addition, UEFA doesn't want Champions League matches to be played in stadiums that are still under construction for safety reasons.

Currently, the new Camp Nou fails to comply with at least three basic rules of the European regulations. The complexity of the pending renovations makes it very difficult for Barça to receive approval in the short term. This situation is a significant blow to Joan Laporta's sporting and financial plans.

UEFA to visit Camp Nou again on August 21

Joan Laporta will have to redouble his efforts to try to speed up the modifications. However, administrative deadlines and the necessary permits complicate any attempt at immediate reopening. The culé fans, who dreamed of returning to their stadium on great European nights, will have to be patient.

Everything suggests that Hansi Flick's team will have to play their Champions League matches in an alternative stadium this season. Montjuïc would remain the most likely option while the renovations continue. The question now is whether the new Camp Nou will be able to host a European match before the end of the season.

UEFA's announcement is a clear warning to Joan Laporta. The priority is to comply with all the safety and comfort standards required by the top continental competition. Until then, Barça's return to their home in the Champions League will have to wait.