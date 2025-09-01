Jesús Vallejo, more honest than ever, explains what's going on with Vinícius Júnior: 'He's a...'

Jesús Vallejo, Albacete's star signing, spent ten seasons wearing Real Madrid's jersey. The center-back was signed from Zaragoza with the idea that he would progress and become one of the best defenders in the world. However, his opportunities at Bernabéu were scarce and he never managed to establish himself as a starter.

During his time as a Madrid player, Vallejo's career was marked by loan spells. Wolves, Granada, and Eintracht were some of the destinations where he tried to prove his worth. But at Madrid, he always faced an insurmountable wall due to the fierce competition in defense.

| Europa Press

Despite this, he shared a locker room with great stars. Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, and Vinícius Júnior were some of the teammates he encountered on a daily basis. This experience allowed him to learn the secrets and rituals of an elite locker room.

That's why Edu Aguirre, a contributor to El Chiringuito, decided to talk with him in recent hours. Now that he has definitively said goodbye to Real Madrid and signed for Albacete, Jesús Vallejo can speak with complete freedom. One of the main topics of the conversation was Vinícius Júnior.

Jesús Vallejo speaks publicly about Vinícius Júnior

Vinícius Júnior is, without a doubt, one of the biggest stars in world soccer. Last season, he was close to winning the Ballon d'Or, and his performance has been key in many of Madrid's successes. However, he almost always ends up in the spotlight because of his off-field behavior.

| Europa Press

Clashes with referees, opponents, and rival stands have accompanied him in recent years. His electric soccer sometimes takes a back seat because of these controversies. This is precisely what Jesús Vallejo has spoken about with complete sincerity.

"I see that he can once again deliver an unbelievable performance," he began. The center-back explained that training against Vinícius forced him to always give his best, even when the Brazilian wasn't at his highest level. "While training, I had to prepare 100% to stop him, and he was at 70/80% (70/80%); I hope he gets back to that good level," he said.

When asked about the Brazilian's behavior, Jesús Vallejo was clear. "In training, he doesn't have that kind of behavior. He's a good kid and very competitive", he acknowledged. However, he also admitted that his playing style could be the problem: "Maybe, because of his anarchy, he carries that over to his behavior with the stands and all that."

These statements paint a different profile of Vinícius than the one many see every weekend. For Vallejo, the Brazilian is a born competitor and a footballer with tremendous talent. The only thing he lacks, in his view, is managing match tension better.

With this sincerity, Jesús Vallejo offers an insider's perspective on one of the most high-profile players on the planet. His words, far from harsh criticism, aim to highlight Vinícius's potential and his ability to become the best again. Time will tell if the Brazilian manages to channel all that energy for the benefit of his team.