Gonzalo Miró says what many think about Barça after what happened in Vallecas: 'It was very...'

Despite the importance of the match, FC Barcelona couldn't get past a draw in their visit to Vallecas. Hansi Flick's team delivered a lackluster performance against a very intense Rayo Vallecano. The final result left the impression that the home side deserved more.

Barça crash against Rayo

The first half was marked by a controversial play that benefited the Catalan team. The referee awarded a questionable penalty to Lamine Yamal, but at that moment, VAR wasn't working. The confusion sparked protests and a tense atmosphere that affected the pace of the match.

From that moment on, despite being ahead on the scoreboard, Barça couldn't impose their style. The team lacked fluidity in ball circulation and barely created clear chances. Dani Olmo, for example, sent a relatively easy shot over the bar that could have sealed the win.

The second half was even more complicated for Flick's side. Rayo Vallecano put Barça under constant pressure and executed quick transitions, earning the equalizer thanks to a precise shot from Fran Pérez. For long stretches, the home side seemed closer to victory than the visitors.

The physical toll and lack of ideas doomed a very vulnerable Barça. Rayo poured forward into Joan García's box, who once again was the standout player for his team. Thanks to his saves, the culé team managed to salvage a point.

The comparison with last season is inevitable. Just a few months ago, Barça conveyed solidity and appeared unbeatable in many matches. Now, Flick's team leaves doubts that worry both the fans and analysts.

Gonzalo Miró speaks out

Gonzalo Miró wanted to share his opinion after the match. The commentator took part in the roundtable on El Partidazo de COPE to analyze what happened in Vallecas. His words summed up the feelings of many culé fans.

Gonzalo Miró recalled that he has always praised Flick's footballing approach. He likes the play style and the way Barça have tried to develop it in recent months. However, what he saw in Vallecas forced him to be blunt.

"FC Barcelona were far inferior to Rayo Vallecano," he stated bluntly. A clear reflection that matched the general opinion after the final whistle. For Gonzalo, there is no doubt that Rayo deserved the win.

This draw is a serious warning for Flick's project. Barça can't afford to repeat such poor performances if they want to compete for titles. The international break comes at a key moment to get back on track.

The culé fans expect an immediate reaction. What happened in Vallecas has shown that the team still has a lot of work ahead. Gonzalo Miró's statement is nothing more than a reflection of what everyone saw on the field.