Breaking transfer market news! Fermín sends a message to Chelsea: 'I'm going to...'

Fermín López, a footballer for Barça, has already replied to Chelsea by sending a message just hours before the close of the summer transfer window. Barça had received a €40M offer for Fermín López from Chelsea, but this was deemed "insufficient" and, therefore, the Huelva-born player will remain in Barcelona. This has been confirmed today by Barça, who consider the story of Fermín López closed, after he played part of the match against Rayo Vallecano in Madrid this past Sunday.

Fermín López is currently with the Spanish national team and, in principle, he won't return to work with Barça until the end of the international break, which he will play with Spain. Fermín López had been linked to Chelsea, but the Huelva-born player, trained at La Masia, has replied to the English club's interest with a more than forceful message. In this regard, Barça has already announced that Fermín López will stay and that, therefore, Hansi Flick will be able to count on him at least until the next winter window.

| Europa Press

Chelsea, which has an endless portfolio of talents, wanted to sign a Fermín López who even kept a couple of phone conversations with Enzo Maresca, the 'blue' coach. Despite Chelsea's interest and Fermín López's willingness, Barça never considered the offers from the London club, as they were irrelevant. Chelsea offered €40M for Fermín López, an amount that Barça saw as a total and absolute lack of respect: "Fermín López isn't worth that," culer sources assured.

Just hours before the close of the transfer window, Barça and Fermín López have 'made peace' and secured their future together, at least for now. Hansi Flick spoke with Fermín López last week and, despite Chelsea's interest, coach and player reached the same conclusion: the Huelva-born would remain a culer. Fermín López has a contract with Barça until 2029, but Barça sources don't rule out sitting down with the Andalusian midfielder to improve the terms of the current deal.

It should be remembered that Maresca's Chelsea was willing to quadruple Fermín López's current salary, which is about €3 million net per year (about $3.3 million).

Chelsea was willing to pay him €12 million net (about $13.1 million), around €32,000 per day (about $34,500) for his services. Fermín López was "dizzy" with Chelsea's offer, but the player has prioritized continuing to wear Barça's colors: Hansi Flick can breathe easy.