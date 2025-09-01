Maximum happiness: Xabi Alonso will debut his new pivot after the break, confirmed

For a couple of months now, Xabi Alonso is the new coach of Real Madrid. The Tolosarra landed on the white bench to take Carlo Ancelotti's place, who couldn't keep his position after the team's poor performance last season. His arrival has brought a revolution to the club and new hope for the fans.

Xabi Alonso wants to build a new Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso knows that he must rebuild part of the squad to bring the team back to the competitive elite. His goal is clear: to fight for every title at stake. To achieve this, he has drawn up a plan that starts with strengthening the defensive solidity.

| @realmadrid

In fact, three of the four signings already made have been for that area. Real Madrid have added Trent Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen, and Carreras to improve the back line. However, Xabi Alonso's priority isn't only at the back: the coach considers it essential to give the midfield a new look.

Precisely for that reason, Xabi has requested several signings for the midfield. Florentino Pérez has listened to his requests, but so far no reinforcements have arrived in that area. Everything seems to indicate that the squad is already complete.

Xabi Alonso receives great news for the midfield

Despite this, great news is on the horizon for the Madrid coach. After the international break taking place this coming week, Real Madrid will once again have a key piece. Eduardo Camavinga will return and will be ready to join the group dynamic.

The French midfielder hasn't been able to make his debut yet under Xabi Alonso's orders. An injury has kept him sidelined at the start of the season. His return will be met with great excitement, as the Frenchman is expected to be decisive.

Eduardo Camavinga aims for the starting eleven

Even so, the club is aware that they must handle his case with caution. Eduardo Camavinga has been dealing with a history of physical problems in recent months. That's why his return will be managed step by step to avoid relapses.

The expectation, however, is that he could officially debut after the international break. His presence will bring intensity, ball recovery, and clean distribution to the midfield. Exactly what Xabi Alonso considers essential for his project.

| Europa Press

Moreover, his return will also have consequences for the usual line-up. Arda Güler, who had been playing regularly, could return to the bench. If Eduardo Camavinga is at one hundred percent, his spot alongside Tchouaméni seems assured.

What is clear is that Xabi Alonso is getting his new pivot back and will do so at a key moment in the season. Real Madrid need stability in the midfield and Eduardo Camavinga is the ideal piece to achieve it. Happiness is already a reality in the white locker room.