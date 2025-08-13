Betrayed, Joan Laporta and Deco break their promise: he'll miss Mallorca-Barça

This very weekend marks the start of a new edition of LaLiga and Barça arrive with the goal of reclaiming the title they lifted last season. Hansi Flick, aware of the demanding schedule, knows that starting off on the right foot is essential to set the course from the very first moment. That's why the Mallorca-Barça scheduled for this Saturday at Son Moix stands out as the first major test for the Catalan team.

| FCB

The German coach's idea is clear: go for all three points with an ambitious approach and a competitive starting eleven. However, his plans have been disrupted by a last-minute setback caused by Joan Laporta's and Deco's promises. Specifically, a key player for Flick won't be able to be registered and will miss the Mallorca-Barça match.

Joan Laporta's broken promise

Throughout the summer, Joan Laporta and Deco conveyed a message of calm to the fans and the locker room. According to their words, there wouldn't be any problems with registrations and all signings would be available from the first matchday. But reality has struck Barça again, forcing Flick to make uncomfortable decisions.

In this summer transfer window, the club brought in Marcus Rashford, Roony Bardghji, and Joan García. The priority right now is to register the goalkeeper, since he's the only one available due to Ter Stegen's injury. Meanwhile, Bardghji, since he has a reserve team contract, will be able to play without difficulty.

Marcus Rashford, the main victim of Joan Laporta's and Deco's promises

The main casualty of this situation is Marcus Rashford. His registration has been put on hold and everything suggests that he won't be able to make his debut against Mallorca. Joan Laporta and Deco have decided to sacrifice his registration to allow Joan García to join and guarantee the presence of a starting goalkeeper.

Marcus Rashford's absence adds to Robert Lewandowski's injury, leaving Flick without two of his attacking references. Faced with this scenario, the coach will opt for a front three made up of Ferran Torres, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal. It's a young, talented attacking line, but without the experience or finishing ability the English striker would provide.

This episode with Marcus Rashford is reminiscent of other seasons when Barça have reached the start of the league with pending registrations. Economic limitations and LaLiga's strict control have turned every transfer window into a race against the clock for Joan Laporta and Deco. Despite promises of stability, the club stumbles over the same stone once again.