Official, Ter Stegen's latest victim leaves Iñaki Peña without a team: 'he's going to...'

The situation in Barça's goal is truly chaotic right now. Joan García seems to be the only certainty, but uncertainty remains regarding Szczesny, Ter Stegen, and Iñaki Peña. If nothing goes wrong, the club's plan is for the Polish goalkeeper to be the backup to the former Espanyol player.

Meanwhile, in an ideal scenario, Ter Stegen and Iñaki Peña should pack their bags, since Hansi Flick doesn't count on them. However, the German goalkeeper has just undergone back surgery and doesn't intend to move. What has happened in the last few hours with the Alicante native is worthy of the best novels.

| Europa Press

Iñaki Peña stars in "Mission Impossible: Leaving Barça"

Iñaki Peña has no place at Barça and has been relegated to the team's fourth goalkeeper. With Joan García, Szczesny, and Ter Stegen ahead of him, his chances of playing are practically nonexistent. The best thing for all parties would be an immediate departure that allows him to get minutes.

Iñaki Peña has attracted great interest from clubs such as Celta de Vigo, Valencia, or Como. So far everything seems normal, but from here events begin to take unexpected turns. To begin with, the Celta option fell through because Barça wanted to secure Joan García's registration first, which forced the Galician team to sign another goalkeeper.

However, the most striking case has to do with what happened with the team managed by Cesc Fàbregas, Como 1907. The Italians, who faced Barça in the Gamper a few days ago, had practically closed Iñaki Peña's transfer. But, surprisingly, the last victim claimed by Ter Stegen at Camp Nou, Arnau Tenas, has crashed the party.

Arnau Tenas goes to Como, Iñaki Peña will have to keep waiting

In the last few hours, Arnau Tenas, PSG goalkeeper and former Barça player, has burst onto the scene. The Catalan is directly negotiating his transfer to Como, pushing Iñaki Peña out of Cesc Fàbregas's plans. The coach's preference for Tenas has been clear from the very first moment the opportunity arose and has completely changed the script.

Let's remember that Arnau Tenas left Barça after a lifetime at La Masia. He left for free to PSG in the summer of 2023 after realizing he could not compete with Ter Stegen. Now, with no place in Luis Enrique's squad, he is leaving for Como, forcing Iñaki Peña to look for a new destination.