Official, Dani Ceballos breaks his silence and announces his immediate future: 'I'm leaving for the...'

Spanish Dani Ceballos will not continue playing for Real Madrid this season, and this past Sunday he played his last minutes wearing the white team's colors. With just a few days left before the transfer window closes, Madrid has already confirmed that Dani Ceballos will not continue and, therefore, he will pack his bags before the next league match. Madrid won (3-0) against Real Oviedo, but the news was linked to Dani Ceballos, who played his last match wearing the white team's jersey, as confirmed by "e-Notícies".

In addition, after the league match that Madrid solved quite easily, Dani Ceballos broke his silence and announced, in a rather indirect way, that he will no longer play in Madrid. In recent weeks, there has been a lot of speculation about Dani Ceballos's future, who has finally broken his silence to confirm his new destination, which will not leave anyone indifferent. Dani Ceballos wanted to leave Real Madrid, since he feels that he is not fully counted on by Xabi Alonso, and the white club has agreed to let him go: 12 million, farewell to Florentino Pérez.

| Europa Press

Dani Ceballos was at the center of many rumors linked to Real Madrid, but the case will be closed once the transfer is completed in the coming days. Madrid will receive about 12 million euros for the player from Utrera, who had a contract with the club until 2027. Dani Ceballos is the sixth midfielder on Xabi Alonso's list, so the Spaniard knows that, in order to play and have quality minutes, he will have to pack his bags.

Official, Dani Ceballos breaks his silence and announces his immediate future: "I'm going to..."

Dani Ceballos no longer wanted to hide it: last night he played his last minutes wearing Madrid's jersey, something that many Madridist fans could foresee. Dani Ceballos has been on the way out throughout the transfer window, especially because he is not in Xabi Alonso's plans, who believes that "he leaks" too much. In this regard, Real Madrid has had no problem accepting Dani Ceballos's departure, who has a new team and has already communicated it to those close to him.

After multiple hints during the transfer window, Dani Ceballos confirms his new team in "petit comité" and hopes to make it public sooner rather than later, since he is eager to do so. As was evident, Dani Ceballos was desperate to return to Real Betis, a club that will pay about 12 million euros, between fixed and variable amounts, to secure the Andalusian. If nothing goes wrong, Dani Ceballos will be a new Betis player this season: he is leaving Madrid before the transfer window closes.

In addition to Dani Ceballos, Real Betis hope to complete the signing of Antony, a Manchester United player who excelled, while on loan, in Andalusia. Antony was at Betis, with whom he was very close to winning the Conference League, and now he could return to help lead the Andalusian club, which will have Dani Ceballos.