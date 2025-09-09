Neither Oyarzabal nor Julián Álvarez, Barça brings back the prodigal son and finalizes the signing

Barça has a major goal for the next transfer window: to finalize the signing of a center forward to replace Robert Lewandowski, who will very likely not renew his contract. Barça has considered the possible arrival of several forwards, including Oyarzabal and Julián Álvarez, among others, but the truth is that, for now, they have been ruled out. The reason is quite simple: Barça would have placed all their hopes on a new forward, who is rising rapidly and is expected to become very important soon.

Barça has ruled out Mikel Oyarzabal, forward for Real Sociedad and the Spanish National Team, and is still keeping an eye on Julián Álvarez, although the club believes he will be very expensive. Barça would like to go all in for Julián Álvarez, but the financial situation remains uncertain and, presumably, will continue to be so during the next transfer window. Julián Álvarez will be Barça's main target this coming summer, but Barça wants to make sure that, to secure the future, the arrival of Barcelona's new prodigal son is finalized first.

Neither Oyarzabal nor Julián Álvarez, Barça recovers the prodigal son and finalizes the signing

Robert Lewandowski, at 37 years old, remains a key piece for Barça, but the culer club has been searching for a replacement for months. Apparently, all eyes are on Julián Álvarez, but Joan Laporta is working on a more affordable alternative just in case. The idea is to try to sign Álvarez, who already wants to leave Atlético de Madrid, but Barça doesn't rule out having to set aside the Argentine player.

Barça's idea with Robert Lewandowski seems clear: Joan Laporta intends for the Pole to finish his contract in 2026 and for his place to be taken by a new global star. However, there is a long way from words to actions and, consequently, it remains to be seen if everything will go as planned. Barça wants to replace Lewandowski with Julián Álvarez, but Laporta has a "Plan B," which involves betting on a young academy player who is only 17 years old: "it's something wild."

This forward is Sama Nomoko, a winger from Mali who is currently part of Barça Atlètic, coached by Juliano Belletti. Sama Nomokocomes from playing for Juvenil B of FC Barcelona and, due to his age, is expected to become one of Barça's top forwards in the coming years. Deco's idea is to turn Nomoko into a reference forward, something they will try to start working on in the coming weeks: he could be a winger, but also the new "9".