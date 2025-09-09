He will return to Real Madrid for just €10M: 'Jude Bellingham is shaking, he's really good.'

Nico Paz has attracted the interest of European giants such as Tottenham and Inter. The Italians even dreamed of the Argentine as the leader of their midfield, but his future seems to be written in white. Florentino Pérez kept an ace up his sleeve in the form of a buy-back clause worth €10 million ($10.9 million) that he'll activate next summer.

At just 20 years old, Nico Paz is enjoying a great moment in Italy. Cesc Fàbregas has handed him the keys to the team and he has replied with personality and quality. At Como, he is one of the most beloved players, the one who makes the difference every week, but returning to Bernabéu is his dream.

Nico Paz already has a date for his arrival at Real Madrid

In Argentina, they are also following his progress with enthusiasm. Nico Paz is already a regular in his national team drafts and is aiming for a leading role at the 2026 World Cup. That ambition reinforces his decision to remain this season at Como, where he is playing many minutes.

Real Madrid itself understands this. After speaking with his entourage, Florentino Pérez and Xabi Alonso thought that the best thing was to wait one more year. So it will be: Nico Paz will finish the 2025/2026 season at Como, and then he'll pack his bags to return to Bernabéu.

Jude Bellingham finds a worthy rival in Nico Paz

At Como, Nico Paz is playing in the same position as Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid. Both start ahead of the midfield and behind the front line, serving as the link between both areas of the field. That's why, most likely, both will have to fight for a starting spot.

Xabi Alonso is already thinking about how he can fit Nico Paz into the team. Unless there is a surprise, Jude Bellingham will remain the starter, so Como's "10" should change his position if he wants to get minutes.

Florentino Pérez already has the move planned

Nico Paz's contract with Como includes the famous €10 million ($10.9 million) buy-back clause. It's a negligible price for a talent of his magnitude and Florentino Pérez doesn't intend to miss the opportunity. The president sees him as part of the club's future and has decided to execute the option as soon as the time comes.

Meanwhile, Tottenham, Inter, and other big clubs will keep tempting him. But the plan seems locked in: Nico Paz is enjoying himself in Italy, progressing with Argentina, and knows that Bernabéu is waiting for him. In 2026, barring any surprises, he'll be one of the most desired and affordable signings of the Florentino era.