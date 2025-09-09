Joan Laporta, singled out by Bayern Munich's president: 'This is what happens when...'

In recent years, Joan Laporta has had to face a very complicated situation on all levels. The management during Rosell and Bartomeu's eras left the club on the verge of bankruptcy. However, since Laporta took over the presidency, Barça has started to steer the situation back on track.

In sports, FC Barcelona has returned to winning ways under Hansi Flick. The German coach, in his first season, has done an extraordinary job that has earned him the national treble. Now, the main goal for the current season will be the Champions League.

Meanwhile, on the financial side, Barça has had to rely on the talent from La Masia due to the inability to make major signings. The financial situation doesn't allow for more and Joan Laporta has to tread carefully to avoid compromising certain operations. It's clear that the current state of the Catalan team isn't adequate, and Uli Hoeness, honorary president of Bayern Munich, has taken advantage of this.

The honorary president of Bayern Munich attacks Joan Laporta

In his latest appearance on the "Doppelpass" show on the German channel Sport 1, the honorary president of Bayern Munich mentioned the financial management of the major European clubs. Uli Hoeness was clear in stating that Barça is an example of what shouldn't be done in soccer financially. With his particular style, direct and sincere, he took a jab at Joan Laporta.

Uli Hoeness pointed out that the difference between Bayern Munich and Barça is huge, since the Catalan club has accumulated a debt of more than one billion euros. According to the German president, this situation would be unthinkable at the Bavarian club, since if it happened, it would put the club on the verge of collapse. For Hoeness, financial prudence is key and is as important as quality on the field.

Balance is the key

Uli Hoeness also criticized the functioning of the soccer market in general, where the influx of foreign capital and the intervention of billionaires radically change the landscape of the clubs. The German executive indicated that responsible management and long-term planning are essential. In such a volatile and changing environment, balance is essential to survive without problems.

In any case, the truth is that Hoeness defended Bayern Munich's management in this transfer market by pointing at Barça. According to the veteran executive, "after Luis Díaz we decided not to buy anyone else. Otherwise, we'd end up like Barça, with a debt of €1.3B (1,300M€) and you can't do anything anymore."

With his statements, Uli Hoeness not only sent a clear message to Joan Laporta, but also openly defended the Germans' financial prudence.