SER reveals what will happen after Rodrygo's sale: 'Real Madrid will sign...'

Rodrygo's situation at Real Madrid has become unsustainable. His performance has plummeted during the last season.

Xabi Alonso doesn't consider him a starter. Competition is fierce and his role in the squad is increasingly secondary. The only positive solution for all parties seems to be a transfer.

| Europa Press

Rodrygo needs a change of scenery and Real Madrid could take advantage of his departure to strengthen themselves.

Psg, Bayern Munich and several Premier League clubs on the prowl

For now, there hasn't been a formal offer on the table. However, several European giants are still keeping an eye on his situation. PSG, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal have shown interest in acquiring his services.

All of them are looking for an attacking profile like Rodrygo's: fast, skillful, and experienced at the elite level. Even so, Real Madrid don't plan to give him away. He'll only leave if an offer arrives that meets the club's expectations.

Florentino Pérez has a very clear plan. Rodrygo's transfer would open the door to a strategic signing for the midfield. This is something the team urgently needs.

Real Madrid's roadmap without Rodrygo: Rodri or Vitinha

This is how Alfredo Relaño explained it on the 'SER' network. "I think his departure would be key, of course. Madrid could undertake something that everyone agrees is needed: a playmaker in the midfield," said the journalist.

Relaño went further. He argued that Rodrygo "has done good things, but hasn't had consistency." He also made it clear that the player's perception of his own value doesn't match the reality of the market.

"He only wants to leave for a club with a big name," said Relaño. That is the Brazilian's condition and that's where clubs like PSG, Bayern Munich, and Arsenal come into play.

If Rodrygo Goes ends up packing his bags, Florentino Pérez already has two names highlighted in red. These are: Rodri Hernández from Manchester City and Vitinha from PSG.

Both are the president's main wishes to strengthen the midfield and fit the profile Xabi Alonso is looking for: quality, vision, and control of the game's tempo.

In this sense, Rodrygo's departure would be key to carrying out an operation of this magnitude. This way, the future of the Brazilian number 11 is hanging in the air and Real Madrid are emerging as a candidate to make a strong statement in the market.