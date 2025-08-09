Brahim Díaz takes it for granted, Real Madrid inform Newcastle: 'He's going to...'

Real Madrid keeps working in the transfer market, but now they're focusing on departures. After the additions of Huijsen, Mastantuono, Carreras, and Trent, the spotlight is on Brahim Díaz. The Málaga native has proven to be the best possible game-changer, but his future at Santiago Bernabéu seems to be in doubt.

Brahim has managed to win over the fans with his ability to change the pace of matches. However, competition in his position is fierce and the situation has become more complicated for him. With Xabi Alonso in charge, it seems that his role will become increasingly limited.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Brahim's future

After what was seen at the Club World Cup, Brahim Díaz has understood that he'll have to work twice as hard to keep the same level of prominence. Xabi Alonso doesn't have him among his priorities and, with Franco Mastantuono arriving in just 8 days, competition will increase even more.

This scenario leaves Brahim Díaz in an uncomfortable situation. His future at Real Madrid is at stake, and a departure isn't ruled out. In this context, Newcastle have shown interest in the player.

Newcastle offer €40 million for Brahim Díaz

The English club is waiting to finalize the sale of Alexander Isak for more than €170 million. That amount would allow them to strengthen their squad and Brahim Díaz seems to be one of their main targets.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Newcastle have put a €40 million offer on Real Madrid's table, with the possibility of increasing the amount. It's an interesting sum for the club, but Brahim seems to have other plans.

Real Madrid's response: Brahim Díaz will stay

Despite Newcastle's interest, Brahim Díaz has made it clear that his future is at Real Madrid.

His camp takes it for granted that in the coming weeks he'll renew his contract with the club until 2031. This way, Real Madrid have already informed Newcastle that "Brahim will stay."

Although he won't be an undisputed starter, Brahim trusts he can contribute a lot to the team thanks to his characteristics. The club values his ability as a game-changer and his versatility in various game situations.

Brahim Díaz has decided to stay and fight for his place. In this sense, with the renewal almost finalized, rumors about his departure have faded. It's clear that Bernabéu will have Brahim Díaz to continue being an important piece, even if not always in the starting eleven.