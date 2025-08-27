Fermín López, a midfielder from Huelva trained at La Masia, is just one step away from signing for Chelsea in London, which would pay about €70 million ($75 million) before the transfer window closes. Barça and, above all, Hansi Flick, didn't want to listen to offers for Fermín López, but the player has requested to leave and, therefore, the Catalan club will accept Chelsea's offer. Chelsea had offered €50 million ($54 million), but Barça has refused and the London club will end up putting €70M ($75 million) in order to finalize a deal that is generating a lot of controversy.

Fermín López won't be the only one to leave the culer ship before the summer transfer window closes. According to what "e-Notícies" has been able to confirm, Barça is working on the sale of another gem, who would leave FC Barcelona in exchange for about €17 million ($18 million) between fixed and variable amounts. Fermín López, meanwhile, will announce that he is leaving Barça in the coming hours, although sources at Barça still don't know 100% the decision of the footballer from Huelva.

Fermín López will earn €15 million ($16 million) gross per season and will sign a four-year contract with Chelsea, which is looking to revitalize its offensive side with the midfielder. One of the reasons that led Fermín to accept Chelsea's offer is his situation in the locker room: He was close to fighting with Gavi and feels alone. In addition, Fermín López wants to play in the World Cup with Spain and believes that by playing for Chelsea he will enjoy more minutes to please Luis de la Fuente, Spain's national team coach.

Fermín López was untouchable for Hansi Flick, but Barça has received a first formal offer from Chelsea and everything seems to indicate that the player from Huelva will pack his bags. Barça expects to get about €70 million ($75 million) for Fermín López, especially because, with that money, they know they will solve a good part of their financial and 'fair play' problems. In addition to Fermín López, Barça is also making progress on the sale of another of the club's great gems: A top-flight club is offering €17M ($18 million), an offer that has already been accepted.

Fermín López won't be the only one to leave Barça before the summer transfer window closes: It's already a reality, another club gem is leaving for €17M ($18 million). As "Jijantes" reported, Mallorca has landed in Barcelona and has done so with the aim of closing at least one deal with the culer club, which has a lot of interesting talent.

Mallorca is in Barcelona, as "Jijantes" exclusively reported this past Tuesday afternoon. The Balearic club, which has sent representatives from the sporting management, has met with Deco in order to close a deal before the transfer window closes. Apparently, Barça has a sale very far along, in addition to that of Fermín López, who will join Chelsea in London, where Marc Cucurella and Cole Palmer also play.

Barça is about to finalize the sale of Dani Rodríguez, for whom they would receive about €17M ($18 million), between fixed and variable amounts. Rodríguez, represented by Pini Zahavi, had several offers from La Liga, but has opted for Mallorca's, which is willing to offer him a guaranteed four-year contract. Barça is finalizing the last details of the deal, especially because the end of the summer transfer window is near: Deco knows that Mallorca would pay €17M ($18 million) for Rodríguez.