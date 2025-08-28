Héctor Fort's signing is being finalized: neither Como nor RCD Mallorca

Portuguese Deco still has a lot of work ahead before the transfer window closes, as urgent matters are the order of the day at Can Barça. The club needs to finalize departures in order to complete the registrations of the remaining players. Three footballers are on the way out, and it is expected that their immediate futures will be solved during this week.

Alicante-born goalkeeper Iñaki Peña, Oriol Romeu, and full-back Héctor Fort are on the way out of the club. Deco is speeding up efforts to arrange their departures, but things are moving more slowly than expected. The need to free up wage bill space is an absolute priority, and any departure is vital to register one of the three remaining players.

In this regard, Deco is finalizing Héctor Fort's departure. The La Masia product will end up leaving, but he will not join any team in La Liga as had been rumored. Fort's most likely destination is the demanding Premier League, a true testing ground for the young defender. Although his salary is not high, his departure would help free up space and give the footballer the chance to get minutes and continue his development.

Héctor Fort to the Premier League

According to Sport newspaper, of all the offers received, the one most likely to succeed is the one made by English side West Ham. Barça's full-back has agreed to the deal on the condition that it is a loan with no purchase option. Fort sees the chance to play in the Premier League as an opportunity to grow and gain the experience needed to later return to Camp Nou.

| Europa Press

Deco is trying to speed up talks to finalize the loan as soon as possible, with only a few days left before the transfer window closes. Other teams have also inquired about Héctor Fort, such as Everton or Mallorca in the Spanish league. In the end, it seems that West Ham, managed by Julen Lopetegui, will be the one to win the race.

A loan, the best option for Fort

Barça's coaching staff believe that a loan to the Premier League is the best option for the player to allow him to grow as a footballer. Given the limited chances to play at Barça right now, Fort has opted for this option. He is young and needs to play, and the last thing he needs is to stagnate in his development.

Hansi Flick trusts Jules Koundé and Eric García. Fort, as of today, doesn't have a place in the first team squad. The 18-year-old footballer dreams of succeeding at Barça, but to make that dream come true, he knows he needs to gain experience and playing time. It is an option where all parties benefit: Barça eases their finances, and West Ham adds a full-back with potential to their squad.