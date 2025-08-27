Dani Olmo and his registration: everything has changed and his signing could cause problems

Barça's sporting management and their president, Joan Laporta, still have a lot of work to do in the final days of the transfer window. The club still has three players who can't be registered due to financial problems and an outgoing transfer operation that's stalled. In addition, the club would have to make an effort to return as soon as possible to the 1:1 financial fair play rule if they don't want to see the Olmo case flare up again.

Let's remember that Barça keeps the Terrassa player registered thanks to the provisional measure granted by the CSD last April. La Liga filed an appeal with the National Court that's still pending resolution. If the court rules in Barça's favor, the Olmo matter will be more than solved; otherwise, the club and the footballer would face problems again.

If La Liga's appeal succeeds before the transfer window closes, the club would have to be within the 1:1 rule to keep his registration. For now, the club is far from normalizing their situation and outgoing transfers are stalled. This is a problem that could further shake a situation that's far from ideal for the team and their sporting stability.

Dani Olmo case returns to the forefront

The issue of registrations is a major concern, not only for the board but also for Hansi Flick and the players. For now, the Polish goalkeeper Szczesny, Gerard Martín, and the Swede Roony are awaiting registration. All of them depend on outgoing transfers that could free up wage space.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Iñaki Peña, Héctor Fort, and Oriol Romeu are on the way out but are still involved with the blaugrana squad. Meanwhile, Dani Olmo, who went through a real ordeal with his registration last summer, hopes the same situation won't be repeated. Barça wasn't able to balance their accounts and only Christensen's long-term absence allowed his temporary registration.

Culé finances

The main financial problem is the sale of the 475 VIP seats at Spotify Camp Nou (475). That transaction also wouldn't be enough to reach the much desired fair play rule. It's necessary to generate more wage margin through other operations, and Deco is working to ensure the right departures happen.

Another option that hasn't been ruled out is making a painful sale that could bring in significant revenue to solve the situation. In recent days, there have been rumors about Marc Casadó leaving for the Premier League, but nothing has been finalized yet. With just a few days left before the window closes, calm at Can Barça is tense as they wait to solve the mess, even if it's at the very last moment.