Maximum excitement, Tomás Roncero drops the bomb: 'He's thinking about signing for Madrid'

Even though the transfer market seems closed for Real Madrid, Tomás Roncero has broken his silence to turn everything upside down. The renowned journalist, true to his direct style, has spoken openly about what Xabi Alonso's team needs right now.

For Tomás Roncero, bringing in a new midfielder is non-negotiable. In this regard, he has just confirmed important information about the name that excites Madridists the most. Although Florentino Pérez believes that having Ceballos, Camavinga, and Tchouaméni is enough, the fans don't see it that way.

Real Madrid fans are aware of the need to sign a top-level playmaker who can take on Kroos's role. A player who can be the engine of a team that aims to win everything. Tomás Roncero has hinted that the best in the world in that position is considering it.

Tomás Roncero speaks loud and clear

In this regard, names like Barella or Vitinha have been featured on covers and in rumors. However, Tomás Roncero has gone further, pointing to Rodri as a real option for Madrid.

"Rodri is an international with Spain. A highly qualified midfielder and a conductor who would complete the white symphony, which is missing just that violin to sound perfect," he said.

Tomás Roncero admits that signing Rodri is complicated, but he assures it's possible. "Just the fact that Rodri is considering it gives me some hope. We know that taking a star from the sheikhs is almost impossible, but Madrid can do anything," he concluded.

His optimism is based on the fact that Rodri still hasn't renewed with Manchester City. According to Tomás Roncero, the latest Ballon d'Or winner is considering it because of Real Madrid's interest.

Rodri, the best in the world, also doesn't close the door to Real Madrid

Beyond Tomás Roncero's words, Rodri's statements after the last Euro Cup sparked hope among Madridists. Specifically, he stated that "when Real Madrid calls you, the best club in history, it's an honor and you have to pay attention." A gesture that, for many, opens a small door to a possible signing in the future.

Tomás Roncero insists that this summer could be the key moment. If Rodri decides not to renew and shows interest in a change of scenery, Real Madrid would have a unique opportunity. According to the journalist, Florentino Pérez shouldn't let it slip away under any circumstances.

It's clear that, as Tomás Roncero says, anything can happen. The white club may not plan to spend more this summer, but if the Spanish midfielder shows willingness, the story could take an unexpected turn. Time will tell if this dream becomes reality or remains just another summer illusion.