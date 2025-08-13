Pep Guardiola sells Savinho and calls Real Madrid: 'For €100M I'll take...'

Pep Guardiola could become Real Madrid's most unexpected ally in recent times. The Catalan coach is immersed in a deep restructuring of Manchester City's squad. After what happened last year, he wants to make a radical change and the white club appears to be his number one target.

Pep Guardiola takes a firm stand

Pep Guardiola isn't showing any mercy this summer. A few weeks ago, he gave the green light to Kevin De Bruyne's departure, one of the club's great icons over the past decade. He has also let Jack Grealish go, the most expensive signing in Manchester City's history: the winger is leaving for Everton, thus ending his time at the Etihad.

The next to leave the team could be Savinho. The Brazilian, signed last year from Girona, hasn't managed to break out at Manchester City and Pep Guardiola has decided not to block his move to Tottenham. With the money from his transfer, he already has in mind the reinforcement he wants for his attack: he plays for Real Madrid.

Rodrygo in Pep Guardiola's sights

Without Grealish or Savinho, Manchester City need a new top-level winger. Pep Guardiola's chosen one is Rodrygo Goes, current Real Madrid player. In recent hours, this possible deal has become one of the most talked-about topics in England and Spain.

Rodrygo has already shown in the past his admiration for Manchester City, something that could now become a reality. For Pep Guardiola, Real Madrid's "11" fits perfectly into his system. He is fast, unbalancing, and can adapt to several attacking positions.

However, it won't be an easy negotiation. Florentino Pérez is asking for €100 million to let him go.

A deal that could speed up thanks to Savinho

The amount requested by Real Madrid doesn't seem to be a problem for Manchester City. The English club has liquidity thanks to this summer's sales. If Savinho leaves for good, the deal for Rodrygo could speed up in the coming days.

Pep Guardiola doesn't want the Brazilian to slip away and is willing to go all out. For this reason, he has made it clear to Manchester City's board that, if it were up to him, for €100 million ($108 million) he'd take him.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid aren't closing the door on Rodrygo's departure as long as the financial conditions set by Florentino are met. Xabi Alonso is counting on Rodrygo, but he knows he isn't essential. At Bernabéu, they are aware that his multi-million sale would allow them to strengthen other key positions.