Confirmed! We already know where Rodrygo wants to play: he's said it on his social media

Rodrygo has undoubtedly been the player from Madrid who has caused the most rumors during this past summer transfer window. The Brazilian winger from Madrid, who was not happy with the minutes given by Xabi Alonso, wanted to leave the white club, but in the end, he was not able to achieve his desired wish. Madrid wanted to sell Rodrygo, but Florentino Pérez was very clear that he would only let him leave if a good or practically irresistible offer arrived: there was interest, but nothing concrete.

Now, as is evident, Rodrygo is part of Xabi Alonso's plans. The coach of Madrid has already made it clear that Rodrygo would be just another player and that, consequently, he would enjoy the same opportunities as the rest of his teammates in the white squad. However, Rodrygo remains determined to break his silence and, in these last few hours, he has sent a very clear and forceful message on his social media, where he has millions of followers.

| Europa Press

Rodrygo was closer to leaving than staying, but now everything seems to have changed, and in a radical way. In fact, before the summer transfer window closed, Rodrygo was already a starter: it was in the victory of Xabi Alonso's team against Real Oviedo, recently promoted. Rodrygo feels integrated, but he wanted to make his future very clear with a direct and clear message on his social media: he reveals which team he wants to play for now and always.

Confirmed! We already know where Rodrygo wants to play: he has said it on his social media

Rodrygo started the season without minutes against Osasuna at Santiago Bernabéu, and the rumors of a possible departure skyrocketed. Despite all the debate that was caused, Xabi Alonso trusted him against Real Oviedo and, against Mallorca, gave him quality minutes in the second half. Rodrygo feels comfortable at Madrid and, now that the transfer window is closed, he wanted to send a message directed to his fans, those of Real Madrid.

Rodrygo, like the Brazilian Vinícius Júnior, will remain in Madrid during this international break, since he was not drafted by Carlo Ancelotti to play with Brazil. Rodrygo is taking advantage of these days of "rest" without La Liga to clear his mind and process what has happened in this transfer window: he was very close to leaving Madrid. "History to be made," the Madrid player posted on his 'X' account (formerly Twitter), attaching a photo from when he was a child and was already wearing a Real Madrid jersey.

In addition, Rodrygo also posted a video showing plays from this season and where he included the text "my home". With these declarations of love, Rodrygo makes it very clear that he wants to keep playing for Madrid, a club where he will have to compete with great stars in order to enjoy quality minutes. For now, Rodrygo seems to have regained his place at Madrid after the summer transfer window closed, which has been chaotic for him and for those close to him.