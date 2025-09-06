Goodbye Barça, Andreas Christensen can't avoid it: transfer finalized, he's leaving for Arsenal

After Iñigo Martínez's unexpected move to Saudi soccer, Hansi Flick has been left with only three natural center-backs: Cubarsí, Araújo, and Andreas Christensen. It's true that footballers like Jules Koundé, Eric García, or even Gerard Martínez can play in the center of defense, although this is not the ideal situation. Flick knows this, and in the upcoming winter transfer window, Barça may try to sign another center-back.

Names like Bastoni or Ghéhi are being strongly linked to the Barça environment, and both are world-class defenders. However, in recent hours, another candidate has emerged, whom Deco has been closely following for a long time. We're talking about center-back Murillo, the Brazilian defender from Nottingham Forest. To sign him, Barça would have to make a major sale.

Everything suggests that the Brazilian center-back's destination will remain in the English Premier League, specifically at Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. The London team will pay whatever amount Nottingham asks for Murillo, given their strong interest in acquiring his services. For Barça, it seems that the German coach will have to settle for trying to renew Andreas Christensen.

Murillo on Deco's agenda

With the transfer window closed, Deco still has files to close; the sporting director is now working on the contract renewals of De Jong and Eric García. The sporting management is looking further ahead to improve the squad for the future. In this context, English media point to Barça's interest in the Brazilian center-back from Nottingham, Murillo Costa Dos Santos.

Signed two seasons ago from Corinthians, Nottingham paid 12 million for the center-back. His strong performances have earned him an increase in market value, currently estimated at around 55 million. With the recent loss due to Iñigo Martínez's departure and the expiration of the Danish Christensen's contract in 2026, Barça is obliged to scour the center-back market.

Deco's monitoring

The Barça sporting management has good reports on Murillo from his time at Brazilian Corinthians. He is a left-footed center-back, physically strong at 6 ft. 1 in. (1.85 m), brave, well-positioned on the field, and good at playing the ball out from the back. He is a versatile defender since he can also play as a left-back. The Nottingham center-back is also being closely monitored by Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

Deco may have identified Murillo as the ideal replacement for veteran Basque center-back Iñigo Martínez, but he knows there's little he can do against Arsenal's competition. Currently, Arsenal only have Gabriel Magalhaes on the left side and are looking to strengthen this position with another reliable defender. Mikel Arteta has praised Murillo on several occasions, and the commitment to the Brazilian player is firm.