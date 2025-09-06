Bombshell! what Erling Haaland said about Jude Bellingham changes everything: 'He's my...'

Real Madrid has been dreaming for some time about bringing Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker, considered one of the best forwards in the world, has been a recurring target for Los Blancos due to his impressive ability to adapt and his physical prowess.

Erling Haaland is the perfect piece Florentino Pérez dreams of adding to Santiago Bernabéu. The Nordic star has shown his skill both in Pep Guardiola's combination play and in his ability to score goals.

For Real Madrid's president, there is no doubt that a player like Erling Haaland could be essential to the club's future. Especially alongside Kylian Mbappé, forming one of the most fearsome duos in soccer history.

The obstacle: Haaland's contract renewal with Manchester City

However, the reality is that taking Haaland from Manchester City is not an easy task. The Norwegian striker has just renewed his contract until 2034, which in practice makes it almost impossible for the player to leave Etihad in the short term.

Manchester City now has the goal scorer tied down for many years, which increases the difficulty of the operation.

| Europa Press

Florentino Pérez knows that convincing the English club to let Erling Haaland go will be an arduous mission. Even so, as always in elite soccer, the possibility of signing him remains on the horizon for Los Blancos.

An unexpected gesture that changes perspectives

However, a recent event may have altered the outlook for this signing. In a recent interview, Haaland was asked about his three best friends in the world of soccer, and his answer surprised many: "He's my friend Jude Bellingham." He also mentioned Szoboszlai and Jack Grealish.

In this regard, the mention of Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid's star, did not go unnoticed by Florentino Pérez. This gesture, although small, could be the key to opening the door for Haaland's arrival at Real Madrid.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

The fact that Bellingham is already part of Real Madrid could have a significant impact on the Norwegian's decision in the future.

If the circumstances are right, the possibility of reuniting with him could be a determining factor in his final choice.

Although it remains a complex challenge, this small detail has rekindled Florentino Pérez's hopes, who will not miss the opportunity to try to sign Erling Haaland in the future.

The white dream is still alive

Although it still seems complicated for Haaland to leave Manchester City in the short term, his statements give hope. The fact that the Norwegian mentioned Bellingham reinforces the idea that Real Madrid remains an attractive option for him.

In soccer, surprises can happen at any moment, and Florentino Pérez will not miss the opportunity to make his dream of signing Norway's goal scorer come true.