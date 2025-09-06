Carlo Ancelotti already warned, he doesn't have the level for Real Madrid: he's left for Türkiye

There are many players who, unfortunately, have ended up in an "I want to but I can't" situation. Like the typical summer love; a "something almost happened," as it's called nowadays in youth slang. They show promise, a lot of promise, but all the expectations they caused end up being in vain. They spend many years trying to be what they once were.

Several examples of this have emerged at Real Madrid in recent years. If Carlo Ancelotti stood out for anything during his years on the Madrid bench, it's for being a wise man with very clear ideas. He didn't care about not using all the substitutions; only those who were at the level required by a badge like Real Madrid's would play on his team.

That meant several players saw their careers suddenly cut short. Footballers like, for example, Marco Asensio, who was even considered for a Ballon d'Or projection. The Balearic was a real talent, destined to be one of those players that soccer only presents to us every once in a while. But Ancelotti didn't see it that way; he sent him to the bench.

All in all, tired of not feeling important, although he did have many moments as a substitute on the field, he decided to leave Real Madrid. Marco Asensio ended his contract with the Castellana club in the summer of 2023 and decided to embark on an equally or even more ambitious adventure. He left for PSG, which had just said goodbye to two players of the caliber of none other than Leo Messi and Neymar.

Marco Asensio, another capital fiasco

It seemed at first that he was once again the Marco Asensio who captivated so many footballing souls. However, an injury in his first weeks in the French capital greatly hindered his progress. When he recovered, Dembélé and Barcola were already well established in the starting eleven. Marco Asensio couldn't do anything to change that.

He finished that season, 23/24, with 31 matches played, in which he managed to score five goals and provide seven assists. Those aren't bad numbers at all, but Luis Enrique adopted Ancelotti's mentality and continued to give him a rather secondary role the following 24/25 season. All in all, tired of the situation, he asked to leave on loan and from January he landed at Aston Villa, where he did play a more prominent role.

Now, upon his return from the loan, the dilemma remained. It seemed unlikely that he could convince Lucho and he decided to put an end to his adventure in the city of love to redirect his career in the world of soccer. He had several options on the table, but in the end he opted to take a step back in his ambitions and play for a team that won't play in the Champions League.

The yellow and navy blue of the Istanbul team will be the colors Marco Asensio will defend for the next three seasons (plus one optional). His decision is explained, in part, because this year the World Cup is approaching and the Balearic dreams of being able to return to the National Team. For that, obviously, he needs to get minutes and show his worth on the field.

He won't, however, coincide with José Mourinho, who until now has been the coach of the Turkish team. However, their elimination in the Champions League qualifying rounds has been decisive for him, as he has been dismissed. He will share the locker room with former Barça player Nélson Semedo and former Atlético player Söyüncü.