Nico Williams, betrayed: his friend leaves Athletic for Lamine Yamal's Barça

The possible signing of Nico Williams by Barça became a real soap opera during the past 2024 summer transfer window. After many weeks of making headlines, his signing ultimately fell through and the player announced he would stay with the Bilbao team. It seemed that this summer the deal would finally go through due to his strong connection with other blaugrana footballers like Lamine Yamal.

The surprise came again when, unexpectedly, the Navarrese winger announced his contract renewal with the Basque team. This renewal ties him to the Bilbao team until 2034 in a completely unexpected move. After Nico Williams's rejection, another transfer could now take place that indirectly involves Athletic and Barça.

We're talking about center-back Aymeric Laporte. The Basque center-back has spent the entire summer trying to return to Spain, but the Saudi team Al-Nassr has prevented it. The transfer paperwork arrived late at Athletic's offices and FIFA was inflexible; the signing could not be completed. In this situation, Barça has entered the scene, as Iñigo Martínez's departure forces them to look for a replacement.

Laporte, on Deco's agenda

Athletic Bilbao has made a huge blunder this summer; the major signing they had set their sights on couldn't arrive because they didn't process the paperwork in time. The agreement with the Saudis was completely finalized, but the paperwork ended up arriving after the transfer window had closed. Ernesto Valverde showed his great anger to the Bilbao board and now they have to wait until January.

Athletic's coach spent the entire summer insisting on the need to sign Laporte for the heart of the defense. Laporte did everything he could to land at San Mamés, including a significant pay cut. Everything ended up being delayed more than expected, and to Valverde's misfortune, Laporte couldn't be added to the Basque team.

Athletic aware of Barça's interest

Barça could look for a replacement for Iñigo Martínez depending on the results in these first months of competition. In principle, Flick wouldn't be satisfied with the performance of either Ronald Araújo or the Dane Christensen. The Dane's contract ends in June 2026, and if he doesn't renew, Barça is willing to sell him in January to make a financial profit.

Meanwhile, Barça's interest in Laporte is clear; the first contacts with the player and his agent have already taken place. If his signing becomes official, it would be a form of revenge by the blaugrana team against Athletic for all the past controversies in the Nico Williams case. Athletic is already aware of Barça's interest in the center-back and the possibility of losing Laporte for good.