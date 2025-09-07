Cristiano Ronaldo tries to convince Real Madrid: he asks for 2 signings for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Real Madrid in 2009 as one of the best players in the world. During his time at the club, he experienced the most glorious years of his career, leaving an indelible mark both on and off the field.

As the years went by, his name became associated with titles, goals, and a tireless work ethic.

After his departure in 2018, he left Bernabéu as a true legend, having won multiple Champions League titles, league titles, and individual awards, including the Ballon d'Or.

A new challenge in Saudi Arabia

Today, Cristiano Ronaldo is in Saudi Arabia, at Al-Nassr, a club he joined in 2023 after leaving the Premier League.

Even though he is in the final stretch of his career, the Portuguese star remains motivated to break records and leave an even greater legacy.

| Canva

During his time at Al-Nassr, he has managed to keep a good level of performance, but the truth is that he hasn't been able to win major titles since his arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to change this situation as soon as possible, so he is looking for quality reinforcements to help him achieve success in the near future.

Luxury reinforcements: Alaba and Rüdiger

Al-Nassr has made great efforts to strengthen the squad with world-renowned players, bringing in names like Íñigo Martínez and Joao Félix.

However, Ronaldo is still looking for more key pieces for Al-Nassr and, according to reports, he has specifically requested two players from Real Madrid: David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger.

| Europa Press

Both defenders' contracts with the club will expire in the summer of 2026 and, apparently, they will not renew with Real Madrid, which has opened the possibility of free transfers.

Alaba and Rüdiger's future in Saudi Arabia?

Cristiano Ronaldo's request hasn't fallen on deaf ears, since both David Alaba and Rüdiger are considered two of the best defenders in world soccer.

Both players have been essential pieces in Real Madrid's defense, but with their contracts set to expire soon, their futures are not defined.

Florentino Pérez faces a delicate situation, because while they are pillars of the Madrid defense, the possibility of them leaving for free would be difficult to avoid.

Cristiano Ronaldo's interest in signing these Real Madrid players puts even more pressure on him when it comes to securing the future of his defense.

Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo keeps waiting and fighting to win new titles, hoping to have the best possible pieces to achieve it.