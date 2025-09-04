Urgent, new CTA sanctions Munuera Montero: Barça is outraged

Madrid remains opposed to the refereeing establishment despite the fact that the new CTA has promised immediate changes in the way refereeing works during La Liga matches. Xabi Alonso, representing Madrid, believes that there are referees who aren't doing their job well and, above all, the spotlight has been placed on Munuera Montero, a referee from Jaén. Munuera Montero was already heavily criticized for sending off Jude Bellingham last season and, in this start of La Liga, he already caused controversy in the Mallorca-Barça match of the first round.

During the international break, CTA is taking the opportunity to meet with First Division coaches, including Xabi Alonso and Hansi Flick, coach of FC Barcelona. In the eyes of the white club, Munuera Montero benefited Barça during the first round of La Liga against Mallorca: unfair sendings-off and a Ferran Torres goal that should be disallowed. As we already explained in "e-Notícies", CTA also believed that Munuera Montero wasn't sharp in that opening round, something the referee from Jaén knows firsthand.

| Europa Press

In fact, as we already reported exclusively in "e-Notícies", Munuera Montero's poor refereeing will have serious consequences. CTA doesn't want to let anything slide and, therefore, plans to be much tougher and more demanding with First Division referees, who are under more scrutiny than ever. Munuera Montero is a repeat offender and, as much as it may seem, from Madrid's perspective, he is seen as a referee prone to favoring Barça, which has caused great outrage in Barcelona.

Urgent, the new CTA sanctions Munuera Montero: maximum outrage in Barça

José Luis Munuera Montero, better known as Munuera Montero, was the main protagonist of the first La Liga match of the season between Mallorca and Barça, which ended with a resounding (0-3) win for the culés. The referee from Jaén, who has been officiating in the First Division for several seasons, sent off two Mallorca players and was too lenient when cautioning Barça players. Munuera Montero already stirred up a lot of controversy last season, especially after sending off Jude Bellingham, but this season it seems everything will remain the same.

According to Barça sources, the outrage is total, since it has become known that CTA wants to punish Munuera Montero harshly. "It doesn't make sense, the referee did his job well," say Barça sources, who don't share the same point of view as the Real Madrid sources consulted by this outlet. According to what "Desmarque" published this Thursday, the new CTA plans to sanction Munuera Montero after the Mallorca-Barça La Liga match.

In fact, the sanction is already underway, since Munuera Montero hasn't officiated again since the first round of the championship. In principle, Munuera Montero will officiate the odd-numbered rounds, but in this past third round he didn't officiate, so it is inferred that he is being punished by the new CTA. Barça are stunned, but the truth is that CTA has made this decision, no matter how drastic it may seem: a full-blown "neverazo" for Munuera Montero after the Mallorca-Barça match.