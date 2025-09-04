Regretful of his mistake, Luis de la Fuente apologizes to Real Madrid: 'He's very good'

Luis de la Fuente is at the center of soccer news due to the international break taking place these days. Spain's national team faces two decisive matches against Bulgaria and Türkiye to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup. As expected, De la Fuente is making headlines for the decisions he has made in his latest squad selection.

Luis de la Fuente's squad list sparks controversy

Overall, Luis de la Fuente has kept the core that has brought so much success in recent months. He has once again trusted his key players, those who have delivered in crucial moments. For this reason, names like Unai Simón, Cucurella, or Morata continue to play a vital role in Spain's national team.

| Europa Press

However, this commitment to continuity has also led to controversial decisions. Many voices don't understand why Joan García, FC Barcelona's goalkeeper, hasn't received a call from Luis de la Fuente. It's also unclear why Grimaldo keeps his spot ahead of alternatives like Álvaro Carreras or Alejandro Balde.

Beyond these cases, what has caused the biggest stir is the situation of a young Real Madrid prospect. This is Gonzalo García, a forward who has been making a strong impact on the national scene. His performances haven't gone unnoticed and have ended up putting the coach himself in a difficult position.

Luis de la Fuente changes his mind: Gonzalo García is very good

In the summer, Luis de la Fuente was very clear regarding the homegrown Madrid player: "Gonzalo hasn't played a single second in the First Division. As they say in my hometown, you have to do a bit of military service to earn the right to go to Spain's national team", he said at the time. These statements upset both Real Madrid and the player's inner circle.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies, @gonzalogarcia7_

Time, however, seems to have forced the coach to reconsider. Gonzalo García, despite being drafted to the U-21s, has been training with the senior team in recent days. His performance has been so impressive that Luis de la Fuente has been forced to acknowledge his mistake.

According to several media outlets, Gonzalo has surprised everyone in the training sessions under Luis de la Fuente's orders. In one of the practice matches, he scored two high-quality goals, clearly showing his goal-scoring instinct. His confidence and ability to link up with top-level players haven't gone unnoticed.

For this reason, the Federation is already considering Gonzalo García for upcoming senior team drafts. His rise has been meteoric, and everything suggests that the definitive leap will come sooner rather than later. Luis de la Fuente, regretful of his past words, now privately admits that the Madridist "is very good".

The coach understands that he was wrong about the young forward. Real Madrid smiles as one of its great prospects begins to earn international respect. The future of Spain's national team could have in Gonzalo García a new reference point.