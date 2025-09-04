Official, Barça knows it and confirms it, Lamine Yamal has a new team: 'Signs...'

Lamine Yamal, 18 years old, is already the major media star at Barça. The Spanish footballer trained at Barça is the main attraction, not only for culers, but also for brands and other clubs that are fighting to have him on their roster. In this case, Barça confirms that Lamine Yamal has finalized his signing with another new team: a new project for which he is destined to be the future Ballon d'Or.

Lamine Yamal, 18-year-old forward for Barça, already has a new team and neither Joan Laporta nor Hansi Flick will be able to prevent the young talent from being the protagonist of the signing of the year. Lamine Yamal is already one of the most desired media attractions in the world, which is why Barça will have to be more alert than ever: his sporting stability is at risk, a lot of noise. Still in his formative years, Lamine Yamal is already putting Barça in a difficult position, since neither the culer club nor Joan Laporta have been able to prevent him from signing a surprising and innovative professional contract.

| Europa Press

In addition to the noise caused by his birthday party or his current relationship with singer Nicki Nicole, Lamine Yamal is already starring in another unexpected chapter, at least for Barça. Barça already confirms that Lamine Yamal has finalized a new professional contract: neither Laporta nor Flick have been able to prevent Lamine Yamal from signing. Lamine Yamal has just renewed his contract with Barça, but, to everyone's surprise, he will be the protagonist of one of the transfers or moves of the transfer market, already closed.

Official, Barça knows and confirms it, Lamine Yamal has a new team: "Signs..."

Joan Laporta knows that La Masia must keep being the foundation of Hansi Flick's new Barça and, for this reason, he wants to keep his greatest prospects under control. However, this won't be possible with Lamine Yamal: the Spanish forward is already the major star at Barça and signed a contract, so Barça won't be able to prevent it. Laporta already understands it, but he understands that the world of soccer changes and that, for this reason, it will be essential to manage Yamal in a cordial way, since there is no other option.

At Barça there is fear that Lamine Yamal will become the new Vinícius Júnior, but Joan Laporta acknowledges that it is difficult to guide and manage the best in the world. "Lamine Yamal does things his own way and if we want to keep him we must give him freedom," sources at Barça told "e-Notícies" on Thursday morning. Lamine Yamal's situation is already a reality: the future Ballon d'Or finalizes a new contract, has a new team, and Barça can't prevent it no matter how much they want to.

Lamine Yamal signs with his new team and Joan Laporta can't prevent it: "More trouble at Barça..."

Barça dreams of seeing Lamine Yamal grow even more, but the truth is that the current Golden Boy is 18 years old and, for this very reason, the club wants to protect him. Or that was the initial intention, since neither Barça nor Joan Laporta have been able to prevent the latest major move by a Lamine Yamal who dreams of establishing himself among the elite.

In the last few hours, Lamine Yamal's signing has been made official by Nesquik, an instant chocolate brand that is mixed with milk. Nesquik, which is part of Nestlé, has signed Lamine Yamal so that the Barça footballer becomes an ambassador for the product, aimed at young boys and girls. Barça hasn't been able to prevent it: now Lamine Yamal, who is already signed with Adidas and Beats, will have more commercial commitments and that will harm the culer club.