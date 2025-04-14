Ignacio Garriga Points Out the 5 Crises of Salvador Illa's Catalonia

The leader of Vox in Catalonia and the party's number two, Ignacio Garriga, has made a diagnosis of the situation in Catalonia. In a social media intervention, Garriga has pointed out the five crises that the region is currently facing. None of these crises, Garriga claims, can be solved by President Illa's Govern.

The Diagnosis Made by Vox

Vox is experiencing significant growth, especially among young people. This is shown by the official data from the CEO, which indicate that Vox is the fastest-growing party among young people. This can be explained by two factors: Vox has engaged in extensive communication on social media and its discourse is not the official one.

| Europa Press

This crystallizes into the five crises that Vox detects in Catalonia: insecurity, Islamization, educational decline, housing, and collapsed public services. In response to this, Garriga argues that Illa and the PSC have not come to make deep reforms. "Illa doesn't solve any of the 5 crises that Catalonia suffers from, he perpetuates them," says Garriga:

1. Insecurity. Recently, it is undeniable that Catalonia is facing an increase in insecurity linked to demographic growth. The Department of Justice's own data indicate that half of the prisoners are foreigners. In the area of insecurity, two problems stand out: i) the increase in sexual violence, and ii) repeat offenses.

2. Islamization. In this regard, Catalonia follows the dynamics of other European countries, such as France or Belgium. The difficulty in integrating Muslim communities produces very complex and thorny cultural tensions. Leaving aside the issue of terrorism, the biggest problems are related to the misogynistic dynamics of Islam.

3. Educational Decline. It is evident to everyone (including PISA) that Catalan education is not functioning. The official results of several reports confirm that the level is very low, especially in areas like mathematics and science. This has led to the opening of another complex debate involving the pedagogical model and its 'woke' orientation.

4. Housing. Again, Catalonia follows a general trend and worsens it. Housing prices in Catalonia continue to rise. In response, the political reaction has been regulatory interventionism that further removes supply from the market. Additionally, Barcelona has the dubious honor of having the most expensive rent in Spain.

5. Collapse of Public Services. Rodalies, healthcare, bureaucracy: if Catalonia's public services are known for anything, it is their slowness. This also responds to excessive demographic growth. In some cases, this has very problematic results, such as the more than 100,000 Catalans who have died waiting for dependency assistance.