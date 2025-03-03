Marieta Breaks Down in Tears After Hearing Suso Álvarez: 'everyone's Going to Tell You'

Marieta couldn't hold back her tears upon hearing the last words Suso Álvarez dedicated to her. "I'm not going to tell you about the amazing competition you've done because everyone else will," the collaborator assured, very proud of his partner.

The third edition of GH Dúo is about to come to an end. It will be next Tuesday, March 4, when one of the four finalists will claim victory. However, before ending this adventure, the program wanted to give them a very special surprise.

| Mediaset

This Sunday, March 2, during the broadcast of the last debate, Marieta and her companions had the opportunity to receive a message from their loved ones. Through a video, the contestants felt the support and affection of their family and friends.

Nevertheless, although all the finalists managed to move the viewers, the participant from La isla de las tentaciones became the center of attention.

| Mediaset

After being moved by the message she received from her great friend Sergio, Marieta was next to receive information from the outside. It was then that she was able to see and hear her boyfriend, Suso Álvarez, after weeks apart.

However, what really moved the finalist were the words her current romantic partner dedicated to her. "I'm not going to tell you about the amazing competition you've done because everyone else will and you won't stop hearing it," Suso assured.

Marieta, in Tears Upon Hearing Suso Álvarez: "I'm Not Going to Tell You About the Amazing Competition You've Done"

Throughout her time on GH Dúo, there have been several occasions when Marieta has revealed how much Suso Álvarez means to her. So much so that she has even stated that "in Madrid, she only" has him.

Now, on the verge of the final, the panelist has taken the opportunity to show his partner the love he feels for her and how much he is supporting her. And he has done so through this emotional video.

| Mediaset

Marieta couldn't help but break down when she saw the video her friends and family had prepared for her. However, her emotion increased significantly when she saw Suso Álvarez on the big screen of the house:

"We miss you so much. I'm not going to tell you about the amazing competition you've done because everyone else will and you won't stop hearing it. And well, my love, we just want to send you this love video so you can soak it in, we love you so much and we're waiting for you here."

Meanwhile, two of her close friends from La isla de las tentaciones 7 also wanted to take the opportunity to show all their support to Marieta. It was then that the finalist broke down.

"You deserve it! Believe it! You have so many people supporting you, you're our winner," María Aguilar told her. "You're my unconditional winner, of all the realities there are and ever will be," Ana added.