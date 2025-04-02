Logo e-notícies EN
Paola Olmedo smiling with braces in the foreground and a black and white image of her with José María Almoguera with a baby in the background, partially covered by a red heart with a question mark.
Paola Olmedo has found love again after her divorce | Camara en.e-noticies.cat, Instagram, @cuentayexageraoficial, Europa Press
PEOPLE

They Discover Who Paola Olmedo's Boyfriend Is, José María Almoguera's Ex: 'He's a…'

Several Details About Paola Olmedo's Current Partner, Ex-Wife of José María Almoguera, Are Revealed

by

Vanesa González

The identity of Paola Olmedo's new boyfriend, the person with whom she has rebuilt her life after divorcing José María Almoguera, is revealed. "He's an alpha male," she herself stated during her latest exclusive.

On May 14, 2022, Carmen Borrego's son and Paola said "I do" in an intimate wedding held in the Madrid municipality of Torrejón de Velasco. Although, it was documented exclusively by the magazine Lecturas.

Paola Olmedo and José María Almoguera pose for the camera, a woman with braces and light brown hair on the left and a man with a beard and short hair on the right.
Paola Olmedo and José María Almoguera have found love after their divorce | en.e-noticies.cat, Instagram, @cuentayexageraoficial, Mediaset

However, in March 2024, just nine months after the birth of their first child, José María Almoguera and Paola Olmedo announced the end of their marriage. Since then, both have managed to rebuild their lives separately.

So much so that the television collaborator found love inside the GH Dúo house with his partner, María 'la jerezana'. Meanwhile, his ex-wife fell in love again last January.

María Sánchez and José María Almoguera walk down a hallway, the woman pushing a baby stroller while the man carries a toddler in his arms.
José María Almoguera Regains Hope with María "La Jerezana" | Europa Press

However, it wasn't until three months later that Paola Olmedo took a further step in her new relationship. In fact, Carmen Borrego's former daughter-in-law already shares her daily life with her boyfriend, who spends more and more time at her house.

This Wednesday, April 2, Lecturas revealed everything that José María Almoguera's ex shared with them about her current partner during the latest exclusive she granted them.

Paola Olmedo, José María Almoguera's Ex-Wife, Speaks Openly About Her New Boyfriend

Everything indicates that Paola Olmedo has found the perfect partner in her new relationship. Proof of this are the statements she made last Wednesday, March 19, in the aforementioned magazine.

That day, José María Almoguera's ex broke her silence to share all the details about her latest trip to the operating room. She took the opportunity to speak as never before about her current romantic partner.

A person with sunglasses and a black mask pulled down, smiling outdoors with buildings and flags in the background.
Paola Olmedo claims he was the man she had been searching for so much | Europapress

As Paola Olmedo stated, he has been an essential pillar throughout the process of her impressive transformation. So much so that he even joined her in the hospital while she underwent a delicate surgery to correct her serious maxillofacial issues.

Additionally, according to what José María Almoguera's ex-wife revealed in her interview, he was also the first to see the results of her operation after almost seven hours in the operating room:

"He was the first to see me. He hugged me, started giving me a bunch of kisses, saying: 'You're gorgeous.' I hadn't seen myself yet. He has behaved incredibly throughout the process... I didn't expect so much from him, I have felt very loved."

On the other hand, Paola Olmedo had no problem stating that he is the man she had always wanted, something she never managed to find in her ex, José María Almoguera.

"I needed to have a relationship with a quite mature man. He already knows what it is to run a house, have children, he has gone through the same process as I have. I haven't had that alpha person in my life... José is very good, a very good guy," she added.

