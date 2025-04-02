An Open Mic Betrays Laura Madrueño and Reveals the Secret of 'Supervivientes'

Laura Madrueño has once again become, unintentionally, the main protagonist of the latest broadcast of Survivors. Due to an open microphone, one of the show's big secrets has been revealed: the strong character of its host.

Since she began to be part of this reality show, the communicator has stood out for her good sense of humor and her great and unmistakable smile. However, like the rest of human beings, she also has a more serious side.

| Telecinco

Proof of this is what happened this Tuesday, April 1, during the latest broadcast of Survivors: No Man's Land. Laura Madrueño was forced to show her strong character when she saw that one of the teams was cheating during the day's reward challenge.

This time, the contestants fought with all their might to win a big prize: a huge plate of fried eggs with potatoes. However, their eagerness to win this reward led the inhabitants of Playa Calma to break the rules on several occasions.

| Mediaset

For this reason, Laura Madrueño found herself needing to call them out several times, revealing her strong character. Nevertheless, seeing that the survivors were not obeying her instructions, the host had to take action.

Laura Madrueño's Strong Character Revealed in 'Survivors': "I'm Going to Have to Get Angry"

Laura Madrueño was forced to abruptly stop the Playa Calma participants upon discovering that they were not following the rules of the day's reward challenge. So much so that, visibly angry and raising her voice to ensure they heard her, she issued a clear warning:

"You have to respect turns, throw in order, and stay behind the line. I'm going to have to get angry today or I'll stop the game." Meanwhile, seeing that they were not listening to his colleague, Carlos Sobera decided to intervene from the set: "Listen to Laura, it's important to follow the rules."

| Mediaset

However, the survivors decided to ignore her instructions, which is why Laura Madrueño followed through with her stern warning.

After stopping the game, the communicator explained to the inhabitants of Playa Calma that they were disqualified from the challenge: "I've told you from minute one."

"I'm very sorry, but the organization informs me that you are disqualified. This can't be, you have to follow the game's orders. I can give you a warning, but what can't happen is that, repeatedly, you don't listen to anyone."

Minutes later, despite the fact that the result of the challenge was clear, Laura Madrueño wanted to share this information with them and the viewers to avoid any doubts:

"The result is very clear because the Calma team has been disqualified for not obeying the game's rules, so the winners are the Furia team."